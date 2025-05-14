



In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.





The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in this operation, showcasing an unprecedented show of force and maritime dominance in the Arabian Sea. At the forefront was India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which led a formidable 36-ship fleet positioned to strike key Pakistani military assets, including the strategic Karachi port.





The naval task force included 8-10 forward-deployed warships in the Arabian Sea, supported by seven destroyers armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM), and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes-capable of engaging surface, aerial, and underwater threats.





The fleet was further reinforced by seven stealth guided-missile frigates, including the newly inducted INS Tushil, and approximately six submarines operating in close coordination below the surface. Fast attack crafts and missile boats rounded out the deployment, bringing the total number of assets to around 36, significantly outmatching the Pakistani Navy’s fleet of fewer than 30 warships.





The Indian Navy’s robust presence and high state of alert forced the Pakistan Navy into a defensive posture, confining most of its fleet within Karachi port or close to the coast. Pakistan responded by issuing NAVAREA warnings, reflecting concerns over a potential Indian naval strike.





The forward deployment of Indian naval assets ensured continuous maritime awareness and surveillance of Pakistani movements, effectively neutralising any offensive naval response from Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor marked a dramatic escalation in India’s maritime posture compared to previous conflicts. Notably, during the 1971 war, only six Indian naval warships were mobilised against Karachi, whereas the 2025 operation saw a sixfold increase in deployed assets, underlining India’s enhanced naval capabilities and strategic intent.





The use of BrahMos missiles was a key feature of the operation. The BrahMos, a long-range supersonic cruise missile with a range exceeding 450 km and near-pinpoint accuracy, was confirmed to have been used in strikes against targets in Pakistan. Its deployment from both surface ships and submarines provided the Indian Navy with a decisive edge, capable of delivering rapid, high-impact strikes against hardened and strategic targets.





The Indian Armed Forces’ coordinated response, involving precision strikes by the Army and Air Force on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulted in the elimination of at least 100 terrorists and affiliates, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The overwhelming maritime posture and joint-force synergy compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire, which was mutually agreed upon by both nations on May 10, 2025.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s ability to rapidly mobilise a powerful carrier strike group, integrate advanced missile systems like BrahMos, and maintain full-spectrum maritime dominance. The operation not only deterred further escalation but also reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s strategic superiority in the region, with Karachi port firmly within its strike envelope throughout the crisis.





Based On A Business Today Report







