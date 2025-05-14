



India has officially and emphatically rejected former US President Donald Trump’s claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan or used trade threats to force a cessation of hostilities.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated on Tuesday that India’s long-standing policy is to address all issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir bilaterally with Pakistan, with no role for third-party mediation. This stance remains unchanged despite repeated offers and public statements from Trump asserting his involvement.





The MEA clarified that during the period of heightened military tension-specifically from the start of Operation Sindoor on May 7 until the understanding on cessation of military action on May 10-there were indeed conversations between Indian and US leaders.





However, the issue of trade did not arise in any of these discussions, directly contradicting Trump’s assertion that he threatened to halt trade with both countries to secure a ceasefire. The Indian government also dismissed Trump’s claim of averting a “nuclear war,” emphasizing that India’s military actions were strictly within the conventional domain and warning against being influenced by Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric.





Indian officials detailed that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan during a phone call on May 10, initiated at Pakistan’s request.





Technical issues delayed the call, but the timing and terms of the cessation of hostilities were determined bilaterally, not through any external intervention. Indian forces had mounted significant attacks on key Pakistani airbases, which, according to the MEA, compelled Pakistan to seek a halt to military action. The government made it clear that it was the effectiveness of India’s military response-not external pressure or mediation-that led to the cessation of firing.





Furthermore, the Indian government reiterated its message to the international community: India was responding to a terrorist attack by targeting terrorist infrastructure, and its military response was contingent on Pakistan’s actions-if Pakistan stopped firing, so would India. The MEA also cautioned other countries against subscribing to scenarios involving nuclear escalation, as this could have destabilizing effects in their own regions.





India has categorically denied any US-brokered ceasefire or trade-linked mediation, reaffirming its commitment to bilateral resolution of disputes with Pakistan and rejecting all third-party involvement, including Trump’s claims.





Based On A TOI Report







