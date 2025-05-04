



As part of its response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a landmark water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960 that has survived multiple wars and decades of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Under the treaty, India controls the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) while Pakistan receives the majority-about 80%-of the water from the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab), which are vital for Pakistan’s agriculture and hydropower.





Reacting strongly to India’s move, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning during a televised interview. He declared that any attempt by India to build infrastructure or divert water from the Indus River system in violation of the treaty would be considered an act of aggression.





Asif stated, “Certainly, if they attempt to build any structure, we will strike it. Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets; it has many faces. One of those faces is blocking or diverting water, which could lead to deaths due to hunger and thirst”. He further emphasized, “If they make any architectural attempt, then Pakistan will destroy that structure”.





While Asif’s rhetoric was uncompromising, he clarified that Pakistan’s immediate course of action would be to pursue diplomatic and legal channels, starting with raising the issue at international forums and with relevant stakeholders. Pakistan is reportedly preparing to issue a formal diplomatic notice to India regarding the suspension of the treaty and is consulting its ministries of Foreign Affairs, Law, and Water Resources on the matter.





The Indus Waters Treaty has long been considered a model of trans-boundary water management, with mechanisms for dispute resolution involving the World Bank. However, the current crisis marks the first time the treaty has been formally disrupted due to direct political and military tensions. Both countries have previously clashed over hydropower projects and water usage, but never to the extent of suspending the treaty outright.





Experts note that while India, as the upstream country, holds a geographical advantage, it currently lacks the infrastructure to significantly block or divert the massive volumes of water flowing into Pakistan, especially during peak seasons.





Most of India’s existing projects are run-of-the-river hydropower plants that do not store large quantities of water. Nevertheless, India’s suspension of the treaty is seen as a strategic move to pressure Pakistan and potentially renegotiate the terms of the agreement, which India argues are outdated given new challenges such as climate change and evolving water needs.





The situation remains volatile, with both sides issuing threats and countermeasures. Pakistan’s warning of potential military action against any Indian-built structures on the Indus system underscores the high stakes involved.





The broader international community, including major powers like the US and China, has called for restraint and dialogue, wary of the escalation risk between two nuclear-armed states.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister’s warning to “strike any structure” India builds on the Indus River reflects the acute sensitivity surrounding water resources in South Asia and the potential for water disputes to trigger wider conflict, especially amid ongoing accusations of cross-border terrorism and retaliatory measures following the Pahalgam attack.





The fate of the Indus Waters Treaty now hangs in the balance, with both countries poised for a protracted diplomatic and possibly military confrontation over one of the region’s most critical lifelines.





NIE Report







