



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 2, 2025, in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





The attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians-predominantly Hindu tourists-and left 20 others injured. The attack, carried out by five armed Islamist militants, is considered the deadliest on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks and has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.





During their discussion, Jaishankar underscored India’s demand that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice. He conveyed India’s firm stance on taking decisive action against those responsible for the violence.





Lavrov, in turn, expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack. He called for the resolution of bilateral disagreements through political and diplomatic means, specifically referencing the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999 as frameworks for peaceful engagement between the two countries.





Both ministers also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and discussed the schedule for upcoming high-level contacts between India and Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement emphasized the importance of diplomacy and reiterated Moscow’s support for a peaceful settlement of disputes in South Asia.





The international community, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from other nations, has condemned the Pahalgam attack. The incident has led to several diplomatic measures by India, such as suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and reducing the number of diplomatic staff in both countries’ high commissions.





This diplomatic engagement between India and Russia highlights the critical role of international partnerships and dialogue in addressing regional security challenges and combating terrorism, while also reinforcing the need for justice and accountability for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.





