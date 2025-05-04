



In the aftermath of the deadly April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the Indian Army has publicly accused Pakistan of orchestrating a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting senior Indian Armed Forces officers.





According to Indian defence officials, this campaign was launched by Pakistan-based media outlets and proxy social media handles, with the intent to discredit India’s military leadership and sow doubt about the country’s preparedness and resolve.





The campaign involved several false narratives, including:





Claims that Lieutenant General D.S. Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), was “sacked” and exiled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to operational lapses. In reality, Lt Gen Rana has been promoted to the prestigious post of Commander-in-Chief, Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), becoming the first Chief of Defence Intelligence to be elevated to this rank.





Allegations that Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar was “shunted out” of Northern Command for security failures linked to the Pahalgam attack. Official records confirm that Lt Gen Kumar retired honourably on April 30, 2025, upon reaching superannuation, after nearly four decades of distinguished service, and the transition was part of a routine, pre-notified change of command.





Assertions that Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, was “dismissed” for refusing to fight a war against Pakistan. In fact, Air Marshal Dharkar completed his full tenure and retired on April 30, 2025, receiving a ceremonial guard-of-honour and paying homage at the National War Memorial. His successor, Air Marshal Tiwari, took over as part of an orderly succession plan.





Debunking And Official Response





Indian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, and independent media outlets, responded swiftly. They issued clarifications and fact-checks, comprehensively debunking these claims and exposing the fake narratives as habitual tactics employed by Islamabad when faced with decisive Indian action. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also labeled purported “leaked” Army documents as fake and urged the public to rely only on official sources.





The disinformation efforts extended beyond individual officers, targeting India’s overall military readiness and attempting to delegitimize its counterterrorism operations. Pakistani ISI-linked social media handles, previously involved in spreading falsehoods about events like the Balakot airstrikes and the Rafale deal, were identified as key propagators. The campaign also included fabrications such as doctored videos and conspiracy theories, for example, alleging that the Pahalgam attack was an “inside job” despite public claims of responsibility by a Lashkar-linked group.





Indian Countermeasures





In response, the Indian government blocked several Pakistan-origin channels, websites, and social media accounts found to be disseminating doctored content, in accordance with India’s Information Technology Rules 2021. These actions were aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation domestically and maintaining public confidence in the armed forces.





Conclusion





The Indian Army has characterized Pakistan’s disinformation campaign as a sign of desperation in the face of India’s firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Indian officials assert that the armed forces remain fully mission-ready and that leadership transitions are proceeding smoothly under established protocols. The campaign, they argue, will not distract India from its commitment to transparency, professional integrity, and constitutional oversight.





With Inputs From IANS







