



A fresh batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu safely landed in Delhi on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to repatriate its citizens from conflict-affected regions.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran played a crucial role in coordinating the safe movement of students, while the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ensured their secure return to India.





Among the evacuees was Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, who shared his harrowing experience of staying indoors initially after hearing about the attacks in Iran. He recounted how he and his family moved to Mashhad, only to face attacks there as well, prompting them to seek help from the Indian government.





Naqvi expressed profound gratitude for the swift and efficient response, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their support and arrangements. “The action was so swift that we cannot express our gratitude in words,” he said.





Another evacuee, Kulsum, conveyed relief at being back safely, describing the situation in Iran as worrisome. She acknowledged the invaluable assistance provided by the Indian government in ensuring their safe return.





Similarly, Mohammad Ali Qazim, who was evacuated from Mashhad, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Indian government for facilitating his safe crossing of the border and return home. He highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Tehran and appreciated the support extended by both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments.





The operation, which continues to bring solace to families across India, reflects a coordinated effort between the Central and State governments to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict.





The emotional returnees, including students and religious pilgrims, were greeted with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Hindustan Zindabad” at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday night.





The special flight carrying 290 evacuees touched down at 11:30 PM IST and was received by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee.





Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the MEA, confirmed the successful evacuation via a post on X, stating that the Government of India remains grateful to the Government of Iran for facilitating the evacuation process. Operation Sindhu stands as a testament to India’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad, especially during times of international crisis.





Based On ANI Report





