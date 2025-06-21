



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian company to fully acquire the technology for a launch vehicle, specifically the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), through a technology transfer agreement valued at ₹511 crore.





This landmark event, announced by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), marks a significant shift in India’s space sector, as it is the first time complete rocket technology has been transferred to an Indian firm, enabling HAL to independently own, build, market, and launch the SSLV.





The SSLV technology transfer is a pivotal move in India’s efforts to open up its space industry to private and public sector participation, aiming to boost competitiveness and innovation in the global small satellite launch market.





Previously, contracts such as those for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) were shared between multiple firms, but the SSLV transfer is unique in granting HAL full ownership and operational autonomy after an initial two-year period of ISRO support. During these two years, HAL will manufacture at least two SSLV prototypes with comprehensive guidance from ISRO.





After this phase, HAL will operate independently, with the freedom to enhance the rocket design and select its own partners or vendors.





The selection process for this technology transfer was rigorous, involving two stages. Out of nine initial applicants, six were shortlisted, and three—HAL, Alpha Design Technologies (leading a consortium), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (also leading a consortium)—submitted techno-commercial bids. HAL emerged as the highest bidder at ₹511 crore, securing the contract over its competitors.





The SSLV itself is a three-stage, all-solid propulsion launch vehicle with a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as its final stage. It is designed to quickly and cost-effectively launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg into low Earth orbit, serving the growing demand for on-demand, small satellite launches. The SSLV can be assembled in under a week, offering a competitive turnaround time and pricing in the international market.





This development aligns with India’s broader goals under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, aiming to strengthen the country’s position in the global space economy and foster robust public-private partnerships. HAL’s director of finance, Barenya Senapati, emphasized that this new venture will expand HAL’s space portfolio without affecting its other operations.





Regarding liability for rocket launches, IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka clarified that, according to international norms, the state retains primary responsibility, though the specific distribution of liability between the government and HAL will be determined in the final contract.





HAL’s acquisition of SSLV technology is a transformative step for India’s space sector, empowering the company to independently manufacture and commercialize launch vehicles, and positioning India as a competitive player in the global small satellite launch market.





