



In a significant escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had targeted and struck Iranian missile crews preparing to launch attacks on Israeli territory.





According to reports, Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets conducted overnight operations during which they located and destroyed three surface-to-surface missile launchers that were being readied for imminent assaults on Israel. The IDF stated that these launchers were expected to be used in the multiple missile barrages that were fired across Israel throughout Friday.





Simultaneously, IDF drones identified a group of Iranian soldiers, including a commander from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who was reportedly responsible for at least 15 missile launchers.





As these soldiers prepared to fire additional missiles, the IAF targeted and eliminated the group, resulting in the death of the IRGC commander. These precision strikes were part of Israel’s broader efforts to neutralize Iran’s missile capabilities and prevent further barrages against Israeli cities.





Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict had direct repercussions for civilians and cultural heritage in Israel. An Iranian missile strike in downtown Haifa caused significant damage to the historic Al Jarina Grand Mosque, a landmark originally built in 1775 and expanded in 1901.





The missile’s shockwave shattered stained glass windows and damaged parts of the mosque’s infrastructure. Due to security advisories against public gatherings, only 15 worshippers were present for Friday prayers instead of the usual 200.





Fortunately, Friday prayers had concluded before the missile hit, and the mosque was empty at the time. One person sustained minor injuries outside the mosque. Khaled Dagash, a representative of the Wakf, confirmed that the mosque was under renovation and expressed concerns about whether government compensation would cover the full cost of repairs.





Nearby, the Masjid Al-Saghir, built in 1761, also suffered damage, with windows blown out, though no further visible destruction was reported as security personnel cordoned off the area. The attack drew condemnation from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who emphasised that Iran’s actions endangered Israelis of all faiths, including Muslims. Herzog highlighted Haifa’s multicultural character, describing the city as a symbol of coexistence among Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, Circassians, and Baha'is.





These developments unfolded amid a broader context of escalating military exchanges between Israel and Iran, with both sides carrying out strikes and counter strikes involving missiles and drones.





The IDF’s recent operations underscore Israel’s determination to disrupt Iran’s missile infrastructure and defend its civilian population, while the damage to historic mosques in Haifa underscores the far-reaching impact of the conflict on cultural heritage and interfaith relations within Israel.





Based On ANI Report







