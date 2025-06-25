



After a hiatus of six years, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, with a group of 36 Indian pilgrims successfully completing the arduous trek around Mount Kailash and the sacred Mansarovar Lake.





This resumption is not only a spiritual milestone for the pilgrims but also represents a significant diplomatic breakthrough, as it marks the first restoration of a people-to-people mechanism between India and China since relations were disrupted.





The decision to restart the yatra was reached at the 2024 summit in Kazan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reflecting a renewed commitment to cross-Himalayan cultural exchange.





The group, comprising pilgrims aged 18 to 69, was warmly received in the Tibetan Autonomous Region, with special arrangements coordinated by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Chinese authorities. These included the provision of Indian cooks and medical support, ensuring the well-being and comfort of the yatris during their stay at the Zhunzhu Pu hostel.





The successful organisation of this yatra is seen as a “grand organisation for cross-Himalayan cultural exchange,” according to Wen Tao, Deputy Commissioner of Ali Prefecture, and is expected to pave the way for the restoration of other bilateral mechanisms such as direct flights, visa services, tourism routes, and economic cooperation.





The arrival of the pilgrims coincided with high-level visits by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to China for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meetings, further underlining the broader thaw in India-China relations.





The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is thus not only a testament to the enduring spiritual ties between the two nations but also a hopeful sign of improving diplomatic engagement and people-to-people contact in the post-pandemic era.





