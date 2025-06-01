



The Indian Army recently spearheaded a high-level Joint Inter-Services Security Exercise, conducted over two days on May 30 and 31 at strategic locations including the Army Training Area in Colaba and the Force One training area in Mumbai, culminating at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).





This initiative was launched in direct response to the increasingly complex and evolving nature of non-conventional threats, as well as the current heightened security environment, as highlighted by the Defence Ministry. The exercise was designed to test and strengthen India’s preparedness to respond to a broad spectrum of security challenges, with a particular focus on inter-agency coordination and operational readiness.





A wide array of security and defence agencies participated in the comprehensive drill, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Force One (Maharashtra’s elite counter-terrorism unit), and Mumbai Police.





The primary objective of the exercise was to bolster inter-agency collaboration, rigorously assess operational readiness, and validate integrated response mechanisms tailored to multi-dimensional security scenarios.





The scenarios simulated during the exercise were intentionally complex, featuring coordinated tactical response drills, rapid deployment operations, area sanitisation, threat neutralisation procedures, casualty evacuation (Cas Evac) drills, and joint command and control simulations. All these operations were executed under time-sensitive conditions to ensure realism and to evaluate pressure-based decision-making among participating personnel.





Senior officials from each of the involved services closely supervised the exercise, ensuring that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were rigorously tested and that all participants adhered to established protocols.





The event provided an invaluable platform for refining interoperability protocols, streamlining communication flows between agencies, and reinforcing a unified approach to security challenges. The Defence Ministry’s statement underscored the collective professionalism and synergy demonstrated throughout the exercise, which served to highlight India’s robust multi-agency security architecture.





The successful execution of the drills illustrated the country’s capability to mount a swift, integrated, and effective response to any emerging threat, thereby reinforcing public confidence in India’s security preparedness and the seamless collaboration between its various defence and law enforcement agencies.