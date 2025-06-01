

The Indian Army's extensive field trials of next-generation indigenous defence technologies represent a pivotal moment in the nation's military modernisation journey, marking a decisive shift toward self-reliant defence capabilities and preparation for future warfare scenarios. These comprehensive evaluations, conducted across multiple strategic locations including Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, Joshimath, Agra, and Gopalpur, encompass cutting-edge systems ranging from UAV-launched precision guided munitions to advanced electronic warfare platforms. The trials, characterised by near-combat conditions and integrated electronic warfare simulations, demonstrate India's commitment to absorbing emerging technologies rapidly while strengthening its operational readiness against evolving battlefield requirements.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's strategic assessment underscores India's growing technological superiority, emphasising the successful integration of indigenous systems during recent operations like Operation Sindoor, where India demonstrated its capability to conduct multi-domain warfare using domestically developed platforms. This comprehensive technology demonstration program, aligned with the Army's "Decade of Transformation" initiative and the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, signals India's determination to achieve strategic autonomy in defence capabilities while establishing technological dominance in the region.





Strategic Context and Modernisation Initiative





The Indian Army's current field trials represent a fundamental paradigm shift in India's defence strategy, moving from dependence on foreign military technologies to comprehensive indigenous capability development. The trials are being conducted as part of the Army's ambitious "Decade of Transformation" roadmap, which aims to rapidly absorb emerging technologies to meet evolving battlefield requirements. This strategic initiative reflects India's recognition that modern warfare demands integration across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, cyber, and space, requiring a complete reimagining of traditional military approaches.





UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munitions (ULPGM)





The UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munition system represents one of the most sophisticated weapons platforms being evaluated during these trials, embodying India's advancement in precision warfare capabilities. The ULPGM family consists of three distinct versions - V1, V2, and V3 - each designed for specific operational requirements and engagement scenarios. The ULPGM V1, the most compact variant, measures 680-690mm in length with a 100mm diameter and weighs 5kg, designed as a glide weapon that operates without propulsion when dropped from heights of 750m to 2km, achieving a range of 1.5-2km. This variant utilises an uncooled infrared (IIR) seeker for guidance and carries a 2kg warhead available in multiple configurations including pre-fragmented anti-personnel, explosively formed penetrator for anti-tank operations, and penetrating charge for bunker-busting capabilities up to 6 inches of reinforced concrete.





The ULPGM V2 represents a significant technological advancement, featuring enhanced range and sophisticated guidance systems that make it particularly effective for precision strikes. With dimensions of 890mm length, 100mm diameter, and weighing 8.5kg, the V2 variant incorporates a dual-thrust solid rocket motor with thrust vectoring capabilities using smokeless propellant. The system achieves ranges of 4-6km depending on release altitude, with the extended range enabled by its advanced propulsion system and aerodynamic design. The V2 variant features an S-band two-way datalink communication system that allows for real-time target updates and course corrections, significantly enhancing its precision and adaptability during flight.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has received a substantial ₹105 crore contract to produce 220 units of the ULPGM V2 for the Indian Army, with each unit costing approximately ₹47.7 lakh, indicating the system's strategic importance and the Army's confidence in its capabilities. The involvement of Adani Defence in the production process suggests a collaborative approach to manufacturing that leverages both public and private sector capabilities. The expectation that prices will decrease in subsequent orders reflects the economies of scale anticipated as production volumes increase and manufacturing processes are optimised.





Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-UAS Technologies





The trials encompass a comprehensive evaluation of various unmanned aerial systems, including runway-independent remotely piloted aerial systems (RPAS) that offer enhanced operational flexibility in diverse terrain conditions. Bengaluru-based NeoSky India Limited, a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, has successfully completed trials with the Indian Army for precision munition-dropping drone platforms, marking a significant milestone in indigenous drone technology development. These drone platforms, developed through Throttle Aerospace Systems, demonstrated advanced navigation capabilities, payload delivery systems, and autonomous operation features during rigorous testing conditions.





The NeoSky drone platforms incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that enable autonomous target acquisition and real-time decision-making, representing cutting-edge technology in unmanned warfare systems. The drones' ability to deliver munitions with pinpoint accuracy makes them invaluable assets for neutralising high-value targets including enemy bunkers, vehicles, and terrorist infrastructure. The successful completion of these trials validates the integration of AI-enabled systems for surveillance, logistics, and precision strikes, positioning these platforms as game-changers for tactical military operations.





Counter-UAS solutions being evaluated represent India's recognition of the growing threat posed by hostile drone activities along its borders and in sensitive areas. These systems integrate detection, tracking, and neutralisation capabilities designed to counter various types of unmanned threats ranging from small commercial drones to sophisticated military-grade UAVs. The development of Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS) demonstrates India's comprehensive approach to addressing the evolving drone threat landscape.





Electronic Warfare Integration And Multi-Domain Operations





The trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions with integrated electronic warfare simulations, reflecting the complex electromagnetic environment that characterises modern battlefields. This approach ensures that the systems being evaluated can operate effectively in contested electromagnetic spectrum conditions where adversaries may attempt to jam communications, disrupt guidance systems, or interfere with sensor operations. The integration of electronic warfare considerations into the testing protocol demonstrates India's understanding that future conflicts will be fought across multiple domains simultaneously, requiring systems that can maintain operational effectiveness even under adverse electronic conditions.





The emphasis on non-linear warfare capabilities reflects the evolution of military tactics where traditional front-line concepts are being replaced by distributed operations that can strike targets across a wide geographic area simultaneously. General Chauhan noted that modern military operations require forces to be demassified and distributed, with deception becoming more important than surprise in achieving tactical objectives. This shift in operational philosophy necessitates weapons systems and platforms that can operate independently while maintaining connectivity with broader command and control networks.





Precision Strike Capabilities and Target Engagement





The loitering munitions being evaluated represent a significant enhancement in India's precision strike capabilities, offering the ability to hover over target areas, identify threats, and engage with high accuracy either autonomously or under human guidance. These systems were successfully employed during Operation Sindoor, where they were used to destroy nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in coordinated strikes conducted entirely from Indian soil. The operation demonstrated the effectiveness of precision-guided weapons in achieving strategic objectives while minimising collateral damage and reducing risks to Indian personnel.





The success of Operation Sindoor highlighted India's capability to conduct sophisticated military operations using indigenous systems without relying on foreign technology or support. CDS Chauhan revealed that while Pakistan likely leveraged Chinese sources during the operation, there was no definitive proof of real-time targeting support being provided. In contrast, India relied entirely on its indigenous systems, including the Akash missile system, which demonstrated notable success in system networking by integrating multiple platforms, including foreign radars, into a cohesive defence system.





The precision munition delivery systems being tested include specialised vertical launch platforms that can engage targets at various ranges and altitudes, providing tactical commanders with flexible response options. These systems incorporate advanced guidance technologies including infrared seekers, radio frequency targeting, and GPS-based navigation that ensure high accuracy even in challenging environmental conditions. The ability to engage targets with precision reduces the likelihood of collateral damage while ensuring mission success against high-value targets.





Adaptation To Modern Warfare Paradigms





The trials reflect India's understanding that future warfare will be characterised by convergence across multiple domains and the integration of advanced technologies that blur traditional boundaries between different types of military operations. Modern warfare is no longer linear but involves complex interactions between tactical, operational, and strategic levels across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. This complexity requires military systems that can operate effectively in this integrated environment while maintaining interoperability with other platforms and command structures.





The emphasis on networking and system integration during these trials demonstrates India's recognition that individual platform capabilities are less important than the ability to operate as part of a larger, interconnected system. The successful networking of air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, which integrated radars from multiple sources into a cohesive defence network, serves as a model for future system development. This approach ensures that India's military forces can maximise the effectiveness of individual platforms by leveraging network effects and information sharing.





The focus on deception and non-linear operations reflects the changing nature of military tactics, where traditional concepts of front lines and rear areas are becoming obsolete. Future military operations will require the ability to strike targets across wide geographic areas simultaneously while maintaining operational security and avoiding predictable patterns that adversaries can exploit. The weapons systems and platforms being tested in these trials are designed to support this type of distributed, non-linear warfare that maximises tactical flexibility while minimising vulnerability to enemy countermeasures.





Information Warfare And Communication Strategy





The trials also address the challenge of information warfare, which has become an integral component of modern military operations. During Operation Sindoor, approximately 15% of the armed forces' resources were allocated to combating fake news and misleading narratives, highlighting the importance of information management in contemporary conflicts. The deliberate, measured communication strategy adopted during the operation avoided reactive responses that could have been exploited by adversaries to distort public perception. This approach demonstrates India's sophisticated understanding of the role that information warfare plays in modern conflicts.





The integration of advanced communication systems in the weapons platforms being tested, including S-band two-way datalinks in the ULPGM V2, ensures that military operations can be conducted with real-time coordination and updates. These communication capabilities enable tactical commanders to adapt to changing battlefield conditions while maintaining connectivity with higher command levels and other military units. The ability to update targeting information and course corrections during weapon flight provides significant tactical advantages in dynamic combat situations.





Conclusion





The Indian Army's comprehensive field trials of next-generation defence technologies represent a transformative moment in India's military modernisation journey, signalling the nation's emergence as a technologically sophisticated and strategically autonomous defence power. These extensive evaluations across multiple strategic locations demonstrate India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies while preparing for the complex, multi-domain nature of future warfare. The successful development and testing of indigenous systems ranging from precision-guided munitions to advanced unmanned platforms reflects the maturation of India's defence industrial base and its ability to innovate solutions for contemporary military challenges.





The strategic implications of these trials extend beyond mere technology acquisition, representing India's broader transformation from a defence technology importer to an indigenous innovator capable of developing world-class military systems. The successful integration of these technologies during operations like Operation Sindoor validates India's technological capabilities while demonstrating the strategic advantages of self-reliant defence systems. CDS Chauhan's assessment that India has surpassed Pakistan on all strategic fronts through deliberate long-term planning underscores the effectiveness of this indigenous development approach.





(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)







