



The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, arrived in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2025, marking the final leg of a multi-nation outreach initiative aimed at highlighting India’s robust and unified stance against terrorism.





The delegation was warmly received by Dinesh K Patnaik, India’s Ambassador to Spain, signalling the importance of the visit in the context of India’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to build international consensus against extremism.





Upon arrival, the delegation’s immediate priority was to engage with the Indian diaspora in Spain. As articulated by Aam Aadmi Party MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, the objective was twofold: to understand the sentiments of the Indian community abroad and to communicate the perspectives and policies of the Indian government and Prime Minister. The delegation’s engagement with the diaspora is seen as a crucial step in fostering a sense of solidarity and shared purpose between India and its global citizens.





Beyond interactions with the diaspora, the delegation has scheduled a series of meetings with local government officials, policy think tanks, and Spanish parliamentarians. These engagements are designed to present India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and to outline the country’s proactive measures, such as Operation Sindoor, through which India has demonstrated its capability to counter threats from across the border. The delegation aims to share how India successfully outmaneuvered Pakistan in countering extremism and brought the nation back from the brink of instability.





The broader strategic message of the delegation is clear: India is determined not only to eliminate extremism within its borders but also to take a firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored extremism globally. The government’s commitment, as reiterated by Dr. Mittal, is unwavering and reflects a resolve to pursue a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism, including international cooperation and partnership.





The delegation includes representatives from a wide spectrum of Indian political parties, such as the Samajwadi Party, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party, as well as former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf. This diverse composition underscores the non-partisan and unified nature of India’s approach to national security and foreign policy.





The Madrid visit is part of a larger pattern of Indian diplomatic outreach following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted India to dispatch multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals. These delegations have engaged with world leaders, parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to garner support for India’s fight against terrorism and to emphasize the global threat posed by cross-border extremism.





India’s Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S Kumar, highlighted the effectiveness of these delegations in conveying India’s message that cross-border terrorism is not just a regional issue but a global challenge with far-reaching consequences. The delegations have stressed the need for a global alliance to counter attempts to divide societies along religious lines and to address the broader ramifications of terrorism on international peace and security.





The Kanimozhi-led delegation’s visit to Madrid exemplifies India’s proactive and collective approach to counter-terrorism, reinforcing the country’s commitment to international peace and security through dialogue, partnership, and a firm stand against extremism.





Based On ANI Report







