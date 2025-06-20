



Axiscades, a leading Indian engineering and technology solutions provider, has entered into a significant partnership with European missile systems giant MBDA to establish a new defence facility in Karnataka.





The agreement, formalised through Axiscades’ wholly owned subsidiary, Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies, will see the new unit set up at the Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore. This collaboration was officially announced on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show 2025 in France, underscoring its global importance and strategic vision.





The upcoming facility will be state-of-the-art, equipped with test bench laboratories, infrastructure for missile launchers, specialized equipment, and a workforce of trained technical personnel. Its primary objective is to support MBDA’s advanced systems engineering requirements, ensuring continued excellence in the delivery and support of sophisticated missile and defence technologies.





The partnership is aligned with MBDA’s long-term ‘Make in India’ vision and aims to generate enduring strategic and industrial value for both companies, as well as for India’s growing defence sector.





Axiscades brings to the table its extensive expertise across the entire product development lifecycle—from concept and design to manufacturing support and certification—serving Fortune 500 clients in aerospace, defence, automotive, semiconductor, and industrial domains. The company has established strong relationships with India’s Ministry of Defence, Defence Labs, PSUs, and global OEMs, and has delivered innovative projects in weapon systems, avionics, radar, electronic warfare, drones, anti-drone systems, and test solutions.





Commenting on the development, Axiscades CEO and MD Alfonso Martinez highlighted the company’s strategic focus as it approaches FY26, emphasizing the intent to capitalize on emerging opportunities in manufacturing, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), chip-to-product, and advanced defence technologies, including unmanned warfare. The goal is to achieve non-linear, product-led, and scalable growth in these high-potential sectors.





This partnership is set to bolster India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, foster advanced technological capabilities, and reinforce Bengaluru’s position as a key hub for aerospace and defence innovation.





Based On A PTI Report







