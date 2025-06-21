



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has secured fresh orders worth ₹585 crore since June 5, 2025.





According to official disclosures and stock exchange filings, these major orders include fire control and sighting systems for missiles, advanced communication equipment, electronic jammers, critical spares, and a range of related support services.





The newly acquired contracts reaffirm BEL’s expanding role in the Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem. The fire control and sighting systems are designed for missile platforms, playing a vital role in precision targeting and real-time battlefield decision-making.





The communication equipment included in these orders is intended to enhance secure information transfer and interoperability across diverse defence platforms. Additionally, the electronic jammers are aimed at disrupting enemy communications and radar systems, thereby providing a tactical edge to Indian forces in electronically contested environments.





These orders also encompass essential spares, maintenance support, and system integration services, ensuring sustained operational readiness of the deployed systems. The contracts come at a time when India is intensifying efforts to modernize its defence infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign imports, aligning with national initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.





In parallel with these defence contracts, BEL has been actively expanding into non-defence domains such as homeland security, cyber security, rail and metro solutions, civil aviation, and medical electronics. Notably, BEL recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Electronics to jointly pursue indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, furthering the Centre’s vision for self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing.





Additionally, BEL and the Indian Army Air Defence have signed a contract for the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This system is designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones, marking a significant milestone under the Make in India initiative and enhancing India’s capability to counter evolving aerial threats.





These developments underscore BEL’s strategic importance in India’s defence and technology sectors, its commitment to innovation, and its pivotal role in advancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





Based On ANI Report







