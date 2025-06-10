



BEML Limited has entered into three significant licensing agreements with the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a leading laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to manufacture advanced combat support vehicles for the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps.





This strategic collaboration involves the transfer of technology for the indigenous development and production of three critical systems: the Unit Maintenance Vehicle (UMV) and Unit Repair Vehicle (URV) specifically designed for the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, and a Full Trailer for a 70-tonne Tank Transporter equipped with an advanced hydraulic suspension system.





The UMV and URV are vital for providing on-field maintenance and repair support to the MBT Arjun during both training and operational deployments, ensuring higher operational availability and efficiency of these frontline assets. The 70T Tank Transporter trailer, with its advanced hydraulic suspension, is engineered to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of heavy tanks like the Arjun, even across challenging terrains, thus enhancing the Army’s strategic mobility and logistical capabilities.





The official handover of these agreements took place at a ceremony held at VRDE in Ahmednagar, attended by senior officials including Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, and Sanjay Som, Director (Mining & Construction) at BEML, along with other key DRDO scientists and industry representatives. The event underscored the government’s ongoing commitment to the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which aims to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies by fostering indigenous innovation and manufacturing capabilities.





BEML’s statement highlighted that this partnership marks a major milestone in boosting the Indian Army’s operational strength with next-generation, fully indigenous solutions. The collaboration not only strengthens the nation’s defence industrial ecosystem but also aligns with broader efforts to reduce dependence on foreign technology and promote domestic expertise in defence manufacturing.





The BEML-DRDO agreements represent a pivotal step in advancing India’s defence self-sufficiency, equipping the Army with state-of-the-art support vehicles that are designed, developed, and produced within the country, and reinforcing the vision of a robust, self-reliant defence sector.





Based On PTI Report







