



The Canadian government has ordered Chinese video surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision to cease all operations and shut down its Canadian business, citing national security concerns. This decision was announced by Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Melanie Joly, following a comprehensive National Security Review conducted under the Investment Canada Act.





According to Joly, the government determined that Hikvision Canada Inc.'s continued presence would be "injurious to Canada's national security." This conclusion was reached after a multi-step review process that involved careful assessment of information and evidence provided by Canada’s security and intelligence community. The review focused specifically on Hikvision's operations within Canada and does not extend to the company’s affiliates operating outside the country.





As part of this action, the Canadian government has also banned the purchase or use of Hikvision products across all government departments, agencies, and crown corporations. Additionally, authorities are conducting a review of existing properties to ensure that legacy Hikvision products are phased out and not used going forward. Joly emphasized that while Canada welcomes foreign investment, it will not compromise on national security.





This move aligns Canada with several other Western countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and members of the European Union—that have already imposed restrictions or bans on Hikvision products due to similar security and human rights concerns, particularly regarding the company’s alleged involvement in surveillance activities linked to human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.





Hikvision has not yet issued a public response to the Canadian government’s order. The government has encouraged Canadians to take note of this decision and make informed choices regarding the use of Hikvision products in private and commercial settings.





Based On ANI Report







