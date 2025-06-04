



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has clarified that India’s sudden announcement of a ceasefire with Pakistan on May 10, 2025, following Operation Sindoor, was a deliberate component of India’s strategic planning.





This move came after India achieved all its operational objectives within three days of launching military strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.





Operation Sindoor began in the early hours of May 7, with Indian forces targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were aimed specifically at terror infrastructure linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, avoiding civilian and military facilities according to Indian statements. However, Pakistan reported civilian casualties and damage to non-military sites.





In retaliation, Pakistan initiated heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the deaths of 15 Indian civilians and one soldier. The escalation peaked on May 10, when the Indian Air Force launched BrahMos missile strikes, destroying key Pakistani military assets, including the Noor Khan and Chaklala airports in Rawalpindi.





General Chauhan, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, emphasised that India’s military response was executed with complete clarity and autonomy. He stated that the sudden ceasefire was not a sign of wavering resolve but rather a calculated decision, reflecting India’s long-term strategic approach. According to Chauhan, India’s strategy since independence has enabled it to surpass Pakistan in economic, social, and human development, and the handling of Operation Sindoor exemplified this maturity and foresight.





The ceasefire was initiated after a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. Pakistan, facing significant losses and escalating risks, requested the ceasefire, which India accepted after achieving its objectives. The agreement stipulated a halt to all military actions on land, air, and sea from 5:00 PM IST on May 10, 2025.





International actors, notably the United States, played a behind-the-scenes role in urging restraint and facilitating dialogue, given concerns over the potential for further escalation between two nuclear-armed states. The US, along with other nations, engaged in diplomatic efforts to broker the truce, though Indian officials stressed that the operational ceasefire was negotiated directly between the two militaries.





However, contrary to what Trump is constantly claiming on playing a key role in bringing about a ceasefire agreement between the two warring nations, India on the other hand, has categorically denied any such moves and the peace move was first made by Pakistan after India struck key military installations deep inside Pakistan. Understandably, there is absolute silence from the Pakistani administration on this matter.





Following the ceasefire, both India and Pakistan agreed to continue confidence-building measures and reduce alertness levels along the border, with further talks scheduled to ensure the fragile calm holds. Despite the cessation of hostilities, General Chauhan reiterated that India has merely paused Operation Sindoor, not terminated it, and remains on high alert to respond firmly to any future provocations from Pakistan.





General Chauhan also highlighted that, despite multiple overtures for peace—including Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to Nawaz Sharif in 2014—Pakistan’s consistent hostility has necessitated a policy of strategic distance. He asserted that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s strength and its commitment to not remain passive in the face of terrorism.





On the diplomatic front, General Chauhan’s participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue included meetings with US INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel J Paparo, focusing on strengthening military cooperation and addressing emerging security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, India and Brazil reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, emphasising regional security, maritime freedom, and sustainable development.





The sudden ceasefire following Operation Sindoor was a calculated move by India, reflecting strategic clarity and operational success. The episode underscored India’s readiness to act decisively against terrorism, its preference for measured escalation, and its willingness to engage in dialogue once objectives are met and deterrence is established.





Agencies







