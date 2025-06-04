



India has taken a significant step to strengthen its air defence architecture by finalising a government-to-government agreement with Russia for the acquisition of the advanced Container-S (29B6) over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system.





This move is driven by the need to enhance India’s long-range surveillance and early warning capabilities amid escalating regional security challenges, particularly the proliferation of stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, and hypersonic threats in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Container-S radar system stands out for its ability to detect a wide range of aerial threats—including stealth aircraft, low-flying cruise missiles, and hypersonic glide vehicles—at distances exceeding 3,000 kilometres.





Its high-frequency, bistatic configuration (with separate transmitter and receiver locations) not only enables detection beyond the line of sight by bouncing signals off the ionosphere but also makes it more resilient to electronic jamming and cyber attacks. The radar boasts a 240-degree surveillance arc and can monitor targets at altitudes up to 100 kilometres, providing comprehensive airspace coverage.





This acquisition is intended to work in tandem with India’s existing air defence systems, notably the Russian-made S-400 Triumf, which recently demonstrated its effectiveness during the cross-border strikes in May 2025 by intercepting aerial threats. The integration of the Container-S radar will create a multi-layered early warning and air defence network, significantly improving India’s ability to detect and respond to low-observable threats such as stealth aircraft and drones at stand-off distances.





This capability is seen as a crucial advantage in modern, multi-domain conflict scenarios where early detection and rapid response are vital.





The Container-S radar deal is part of the broader India-Russia defence cooperation framework, which also includes ongoing discussions for the procurement of the Voronezh-class OTH radar system. Defence experts believe that the addition of Container-S will not only bolster India’s situational awareness and strategic deterrence but also provide a robust shield against both conventional and advanced aerial threats, including those posed by adversaries developing fifth-generation stealth fighters like China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s J-35A.





While the Ministry of Defence has not yet disclosed specific deployment details, sources suggest that the radar will be stationed in strategically important locations to maximise early warning coverage across key theatres. The system’s modular design and adaptability further enhance its value, allowing for scalable deployment as required by evolving security needs.





The acquisition of the Container-S OTH radar marks a major technological leap in India’s pursuit of a modernised, resilient, and integrated air defence network. It underscores India’s commitment to maintaining a credible deterrence posture and safeguarding its airspace in the face of rapidly evolving geopolitical and technological challenges in the region.





Agencies







