



The Data Patterns Transportable Precision Approach Radar (PAR), specifically the DP-RDR-8044 model, is an advanced X-band radar system designed to provide highly accurate guidance for aircraft during the critical approach and landing phases.





Developed using state-of-the-art phased array technology, this radar features electronic beam steering capabilities in both azimuth and elevation axes, allowing for precise tracking and positional information of aircraft relative to the desired glide angle and runway approach path.





This technology is particularly valuable for enhancing flight safety during terminal stages of landing, especially under adverse weather conditions or limited visibility, where traditional visual cues are insufficient.





The system operates by actively scanning the airspace and supplying real-time range and deviation data to air traffic controllers, who then communicate necessary course and altitude corrections to pilots. This "talk down" method ensures that pilots receive continuous, accurate instructions without the need for additional onboard equipment. The radar can function as a standalone unit or as part of a comprehensive Ground Control Approach (GCA) system, which may include surveillance radar for broader situational awareness.





A notable feature of the Data Patterns PAR is its modular, redundant architecture, designed for continuous, round-the-clock operation. The radar employs Airborne Moving Target Indication (AMTI) processing, and its data is presented on modern LCD touch-screen displays for ease of use by controllers.





Built-In Test Equipment (BITE) provides extensive self-diagnostics, enabling the system to identify and isolate faults down to the Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) level, thereby facilitating rapid maintenance and high operational availability.





The Indian Ministry of Defence recognized the strategic importance of this indigenous technology by awarding Data Patterns a contract for the installation and commissioning of nine PAR systems at Indian Naval Air Stations and Indian Air Force Stations under the 'Buy Indian' initiative. This deployment, completed between 2019 and 2022, represents a significant enhancement to India's airfield safety infrastructure, supporting both military and potentially civil aviation requirements.





The Data Patterns Transportable Precision Approach Radar delivers a robust, technologically advanced solution for precision aircraft landing guidance. Its use of phased array technology, electronic beam steering, modular design, and comprehensive diagnostic capabilities positions it as a critical asset for air traffic management and flight safety in challenging operational environments.





