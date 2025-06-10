

The Indian Army is set for a major enhancement of its air defence capabilities with the imminent approval of three new regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) systems.

This strategic acquisition, expected to be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in the last week of June 2025, represents a significant investment of approximately ₹30,000 crore and is aimed at strengthening India’s defensive posture along the western and northern borders, particularly against threats emanating from Pakistan.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the QRSAM is a state-of-the-art, highly mobile missile system designed to provide rapid and effective air defence for mobile armoured formations.





Mounted on high-mobility vehicles, the QRSAM can detect, track, and engage a variety of aerial threats—including fighter aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and missiles—while on the move or during short halts. Its operational range is approximately 30 kilometres, effectively bridging the gap between the existing Akash (short-range) and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems already in service with the Indian Army and Air Force.





The QRSAM system boasts advanced technological features, including a phased array surveillance radar with a detection capability of up to 120 km and a tracking radar effective at 80 km. The system is equipped with Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) technology, ensuring precise target discrimination and reducing the risk of fratricide. Its fully automated command and control system, along with 360-degree coverage radars, enables simultaneous engagement of multiple targets and robust performance against electronic countermeasures.





This procurement push follows the demonstrated success of Indian air defence units during Operation Sindoor, a recent four-day cross-border engagement with Pakistan. During this operation, Indian Army and Air Force units effectively neutralised a spectrum of aerial threats—including Turkish-origin drones and Chinese missiles—using a combination of legacy systems (L-70 and Zu-23 guns), Akash and MRSAM missiles, and advanced platforms like the Spider and S-400 'Sudarshan'.





The QRSAM, having undergone extensive day and night trials under varied battlefield conditions, proved its reliability and operational effectiveness, reinforcing the case for its induction.





Beyond the QRSAM acquisition, the Army’s Air Defence Corps is actively modernizing its arsenal. This includes the induction of advanced surveillance and tracking radars, very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) systems, electronic jammers, and emerging laser-based technologies.





These upgrades are particularly targeted at countering new-age threats such as drones of Turkish and Chinese origin, which have become increasingly prominent in recent regional conflicts.





The induction of three new QRSAM regiments will significantly bolster the Indian Army’s ability to provide layered, mobile, and technologically advanced air defence coverage for its forward formations. This move not only addresses immediate operational requirements but also signals a broader commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing and self-reliance in critical military technologies.





Bharat Shakti Report







