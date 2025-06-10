



On June 10, 2025, Delhi Police announced the deportation of 154 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including 11 families apprehended on June 6 in the Mahendra Park area under the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar police station. During questioning, police determined that all individuals were Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India. Following their identification, the migrants were detained and subsequently deported as part of a continued crackdown on unauthorised foreign residents in the capital.





This operation is part of a broader and ongoing effort by Delhi Police to identify, detain, and repatriate illegal migrants, particularly in the wake of heightened security concerns following recent terror incidents.





In recent months, authorities have identified nearly 470 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Delhi and have deported them through a coordinated process involving the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and other agencies. The deportation typically involves transporting the migrants to Tripura by special aircraft, followed by overland repatriation to the Bangladesh border.





The crackdown is comprehensive, involving multiple police teams and the use of secret informers to gather intelligence on illegal migrants, especially in areas with vulnerable populations. For instance, in a 10-day verification drive in South West Delhi, 88 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were detained, many of whom possessed Indian identification documents such as Aadhaar cards. Police have initiated investigations to trace the sources of these forged documents and to identify individuals or networks facilitating the illegal stay of migrants.





Legal procedures are strictly followed, with the FRRO playing a central role in verifying identities, preparing travel documents, and liaising with the Bangladesh High Commission. The police have also registered cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act to address the use of forged documents and to dismantle syndicates supporting illegal immigration.





Delhi Police officials have emphasised their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration, citing public safety and national security as primary motivations for these actions. The ongoing operations reflect a coordinated and sustained effort to address the issue of unauthorised foreign nationals in the city, with continued drives and investigations expected in the coming months.





Agencies







