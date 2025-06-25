

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a significant impact at the 56th Paris Air Show, held from June 16 to 22, 2025, at Le Bourget Parc des Expositions, Paris. This prestigious event, recognised as the world’s oldest and largest aerospace exhibition, serves as a global platform where the latest aviation and defence technologies are unveiled, strategic partnerships are forged, and the future trajectory of aerospace innovation is shaped.





India-France Strategic Defence Partnership





India’s presence at the Paris Air Show is deeply rooted in its longstanding strategic partnership with France, a relationship marked by mutual trust and collaboration across defence, civil nuclear energy, and space. This partnership, established in 1998, has seen milestones such as the Rafale jet acquisition and the indigenous production of Scorpene submarines, underscoring the enduring commitment to mutual growth and security—particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





DRDO’s Central Role And Vision





DRDO’s participation at the Paris Air Show 2025 is a testament to India’s ambition to become a global hub for defence innovation and exports. The organisation’s showcase strongly aligns with the “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative, highlighting self-reliance, technological excellence, and readiness to support partner nations with proven, cost-effective solutions. DRDO’s Chairman, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, emphasised that this participation reflects India’s commitment to global security and its progress toward self-reliance in defence R&D.





Key Indigenous Technologies On Display





DRDO presented a suite of advanced, indigenous systems, demonstrating the breadth and depth of India’s defence R&D capabilities:





Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2: An agile, multirole supersonic fighter with advanced avionics, increased payload, and network-centric warfare capabilities, poised to be a cornerstone of India’s air power.





Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) System: Provides 360-degree real-time surveillance and tracking of aerial and maritime targets, acting as a force multiplier for the Indian Air Force.





Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance (MRMR): Based on the Airbus C-295, this platform enhances maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare for the Indian Navy.





Astra Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM): An indigenously developed missile capable of engaging supersonic targets up to 100 km away, now integrated with the IAF’s SU-30 Mk-I aircraft.





Helina Helicopter-Launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile: A third-generation, fire-and-forget missile with a range of up to 7 km, integrated into the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).





Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) – Swathi: An advanced radar system that pinpoints enemy artillery and mortars, enabling timely and precise counterattacks.





SHYEN Surveillance & Targeting Payloads for Dornier: A suite integrating maritime radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and electronic support measures to enhance reconnaissance capabilities.





Catalysing Innovation And Global Collaboration





DRDO’s presence at the Paris Air Show is more than a showcase; it is a strategic opportunity to engage with leading global aerospace and defence companies, benchmark Indian products against international standards, and explore avenues for joint research, co-development, and export partnerships. The event also highlights India’s transition from a major defence importer to an emerging exporter and technology leader, with defence exports reaching ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25 and an ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





India’s Ascent As A Defence Powerhouse





The showcase at Le Bourget underscores India’s growing stature as a credible, competitive player in the global defence industry. Every system displayed by DRDO—ranging from missiles and radars to fighter jets and UAVs—demonstrates India’s capability to not only meet its own defence needs but also to offer high-quality, affordable solutions to friendly nations. This participation further strengthens the India-France partnership and opens new avenues for future cooperation, positioning India as a key contributor to global security and technological advancement.





In conclusion, DRDO’s impactful presence at the Paris Air Show 2025 marks a defining moment in India’s journey towards defence self-reliance and global leadership, reinforcing its resolve to innovate, collaborate, and shape the future of defence technologies.





