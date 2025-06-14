



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Raisina Mediterranean 2025 conference in Marseille, underscored the evolving dynamics of Europe’s strategic outlook and highlighted France as India’s most trusted partner in Europe.





He observed that Europe is now more self-aware, strategically autonomous, and approaches global issues from its own perspective, which has significant policy implications for international relations.





Jaishankar emphasized the critical importance of trust in international partnerships, particularly in the context of resilient and reliable supply chains. He critiqued the prevailing "cost determinism" in global decision-making, which has led to an overconcentration of capabilities in specific geographies, creating vulnerabilities for other nations.





In the digital era, he noted, trust becomes even more vital due to the sensitivities embedded in products and services. Trust, he explained, is built through shared values and a history of mutual support, especially in times of difficulty and security challenges.





Referring specifically to France, Jaishankar stated that the deep trust between India and France did not emerge overnight but is the result of a series of shared experiences, particularly in security matters where France has consistently stood by India. This accumulated trust, he said, directly influences India’s decisions regarding its partners in Europe.





Jaishankar also provided an update on India’s broader engagement with Europe, noting significant progress in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union. He highlighted that half of the FTA chapters are complete, with considerable progress on the remainder, and pointed to a new sense of urgency and energy in these talks due to the changing global environment. India is also seeking to conclude a defence and security partnership with the EU and is exploring agreements on space and talent mobility, aiming for comprehensive understandings across the Union.





The minister attributed the current momentum in India-Europe relations to Europe’s increasing realization that it must address its challenges independently, seeking partners who can contribute to this strategic autonomy. This shift, he predicted, will accelerate the evolution of India-Europe ties.





India and France, celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, enjoy bilateral relations rooted in deep trust and commitment. Their cooperation spans all areas of strategic and contemporary relevance, underpinned by a shared outlook on many regional and global issues.





This robust partnership is particularly evident in domains such as counter-terrorism, defence—including the Rafale fighter jet program and joint military exercises—and economic cooperation, reflecting a strong and enduring alliance.



