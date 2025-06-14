



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s recent meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Marseille on June 13, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing strategic partnership between India and France.





The discussions between the two leaders were comprehensive, covering a wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation areas, including trade, defence, clean energy, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), culture, and people-to-people ties. Both sides also explored new opportunities in technology, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, and space domains, setting the stage for the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026.





EAM Jaishankar, in his statement shared on social media, welcomed France’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and its steadfast support for India’s right to defend itself. He highlighted the deep trust and strength underpinning the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations, which is rooted in shared values, a strong sense of sovereignty, democratic commitment, independence, strategic autonomy, and a mutual commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law.





During the joint press interaction, both ministers reflected on the wide-ranging nature of their talks, which included detailed discussions on defence cooperation, civilian nuclear energy, and space collaboration.





Jaishankar expressed India’s deep appreciation for France’s condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, and for its consistent support for India’s counter-terrorism efforts. The ministers agreed to intensify cooperation in the core pillars of their strategic partnership—defence, security, space, and civilian nuclear cooperation—through concrete measures and projects in the near future.





A key focus of the dialogue was the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, where international law and maritime security are upheld. Both leaders discussed joint efforts and collaboration to promote these objectives, as well as mechanisms for triangular development cooperation, including existing trilateral partnerships with the UAE and Australia. The conversation also touched upon the IMEC and the potential for further collaboration following President Macron’s recent visit to the Indo-Pacific region.





People-to-people exchanges were identified as a particularly special aspect of the India-France relationship. Jaishankar acknowledged the significant number of Indian students welcomed by France, expressing hope for further growth in these numbers to strengthen the living bridge between the two societies.





He also recognised France’s valued partnership in India’s national museum project in Delhi and discussed cooperation on the national maritime heritage complex. The ministers agreed that cultural innovation would be an important component of the Year of Innovation in 2026.





The meeting in Marseille underscored the multifaceted and dynamic nature of the India-France partnership. The leaders’ commitment to deepening cooperation across traditional and emerging domains, particularly in technology and innovation, reflects a forward-looking approach designed to leverage both countries’ strengths for mutual benefit.





The focus on education, research, business, and mobility, alongside robust defence and security ties, positions the India-France relationship as a model of strategic partnership in the contemporary international landscape.





Based On ANI Report







