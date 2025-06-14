



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent engagements at the Raisina Mediterranean 2025 dialogue in Marseille have underscored India’s deepening strategic engagement with Europe, with a particular focus on France.





In his discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Jaishankar highlighted the convergence of interests and shared values that underpin the enduring India-France partnership. He emphasized that this relationship is guided by mutual trust, strategic autonomy, and a strong commitment to multilateralism and international law.





The talks between Jaishankar and Barrot covered a wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, clean energy, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), culture, and people-to-people ties.





Both sides explored new opportunities in emerging domains such as technology, artificial intelligence, cyber, and space, with an eye toward the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. Jaishankar welcomed France’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and its steadfast support for India’s right to defend itself, particularly in the wake of recent cross-border attacks.





Addressing the Raisina Mediterranean 2025 conference, Jaishankar noted Europe’s increasing strategic autonomy and its shift toward a more self-aware, independent approach to global issues. He observed that France stands out as India’s most trusted partner in Europe, given both countries’ willingness to strategize independently and collaboratively.





The discussions also touched upon pressing global and regional challenges, including the situations in the Indian subcontinent, Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, with Jaishankar reiterating India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy, rather than conflict, are the keys to resolving differences.





Beyond France, Jaishankar conveyed India’s strong interest in the Mediterranean region, emphasizing the importance of partnerships driven by trade and robust people-to-people connections. He participated in discussions with leaders from Armenia and key European think tanks, further signalling India’s intent to expand its strategic footprint in the Mediterranean and across Europe.





Jaishankar’s engagements in France and at the Raisina Mediterranean 2025 dialogue reflect India’s proactive approach to strengthening its strategic ties with Europe, leveraging shared interests and values to address global challenges and foster innovation-driven cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







