



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a series of significant bilateral meetings in Delhi with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan ahead of the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue. These meetings underscored India’s deepening engagement with Central Asia and its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation across key sectors.





During his meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism. The discussions focused on various aspects of the India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership, notably political engagement, trade, investment, and energy cooperation.





Both sides also addressed the importance of enhancing connectivity between India and Central Asia. A notable outcome was the signing of a Program of Cooperation, aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.





Jaishankar’s engagement with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov centred on broadening cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, health, and energy. The Indian minister welcomed Turkmenistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, reflecting a shared regional security concern.





In his meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Jaishankar highlighted the mutual agreement on the need to counter terrorism firmly in the region. The two leaders exchanged views on expanding cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and connectivity, reaffirming the shared commitment to regional stability and economic growth.





These bilateral meetings took place as the Central Asian Foreign Ministers arrived in Delhi to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. Since its inception in Samarkand in 2019, this ministerial platform has served as a cornerstone for India’s engagement with Central Asia, focusing on regional security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, and economic cooperation. The current edition is expected to build on these priorities, with an expanded agenda that includes trade, infrastructure, technology, and joint development initiatives.





The backdrop to these developments is India’s longstanding cultural and historical ties with Central Asia, dating back to the spread of Buddhism and the establishment of ancient spiritual and scholarly exchanges. Modern diplomatic engagement received a major boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 visit to all five Central Asian nations and his participation in subsequent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits. The first India-Central Asia Summit in January 2022 institutionalized regular high-level engagement, culminating in the Delhi Declaration, which formalized biennial summits and ministerial dialogues.





Jaishankar’s meetings with his Central Asian counterparts in Delhi reflect India’s proactive diplomacy and its strategic intent to foster deeper cooperation with the region, particularly in areas of security, connectivity, and economic development.





Based On ANI Report







