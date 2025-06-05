



Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in New Delhi on June 5, 2025, to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, a key multilateral platform aimed at deepening ties between India and the five Central Asian republics—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.





His visit, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, includes participation in both the ministerial dialogue and a series of bilateral meetings with Indian counterparts.





The India-Central Asia Dialogue, first launched in Samarkand in 2019, has evolved into a significant mechanism for fostering cooperation on regional security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, and economic development.





The 2025 edition, hosted by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, brings together the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian nations, with the agenda focusing on strengthening partnerships in trade, infrastructure, technology, and joint development initiatives.





The dialogue is preceded by the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting, co-organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and FICCI, which serves as a business-to-business platform to boost trade and investment between India and Central Asia.





This year’s meeting gains particular significance against the backdrop of heightened regional security concerns, including the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and rising extremist threats in Afghanistan and Pakistan.





Key priorities for the dialogue include:





Counterterrorism And Deradicalization: Enhanced intelligence sharing, border security cooperation, and counter-radicalization strategies are central, reflecting the region’s shared concerns over terrorism and instability.





Energy And Resource Cooperation: Central Asia’s vast energy reserves are of strategic interest to India, with discussions expected on joint ventures, renewable energy, and long-term supply agreements.





Connectivity And Trade Corridors: The dialogue will explore ways to expand trade using the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port, aiming to improve logistics and market access for landlocked Central Asian states.





Climate And Environmental Collaboration: Joint action on climate adaptation, water management, and desertification will be discussed, recognizing shared environmental vulnerabilities.





Cultural And Educational Exchanges: Building on centuries-old historical and cultural ties, the agenda includes initiatives for academic collaboration, scholarships, and cultural diplomacy.





India’s engagement with Central Asia has been steadily growing, marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic 2015 visit to all five countries and the first India-Central Asia Summit in 2022, which institutionalized biennial summits and regular ministerial dialogues. The ongoing dialogue underscores India’s commitment to being a reliable and development-oriented partner, seeking to balance regional influences and reinforce multilateral cooperation on pressing security and economic issues.





The visit of Foreign Minister Saidov and his Central Asian counterparts, along with their joint call on Prime Minister Modi, highlights the strategic importance both sides attach to this partnership, aiming to elevate India-Central Asia relations to new heights through sustained diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







