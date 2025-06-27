

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar engaged in a significant conversation with his Australian counterpart, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, ahead of the upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting scheduled for July 1, 2025, in Washington, DC.

The discussion, as shared by Dr. Jaishankar on social media, focused on deepening India-Australia bilateral cooperation and reviewing strategic developments in the Indo-Pacific region.





This dialogue comes at a crucial time, as the QUAD—comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—continues to reinforce its commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.





The upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting will be hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking his continued engagement with the alliance since taking office. According to the US State Department, this meeting aims to build on the momentum established by Secretary Rubio’s initial diplomatic efforts, further advancing the QUAD’s shared vision of regional peace, stability, and prosperity.





The QUAD’s origins trace back to the collaborative response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and it has since evolved into a pivotal partnership addressing contemporary security and development challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





Recent developments have underscored the growing importance of the QUAD. On June 18, US President Donald Trump accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend the QUAD Summit in New Delhi later this year, a gesture that highlights the strengthening ties among member nations.





This invitation was extended during a telephonic conversation on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, as confirmed by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





Earlier in January, Secretary Rubio had already demonstrated the United States’ commitment to the QUAD by convening a significant meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan on his first day in office.





In their joint statement, the QUAD Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their dedication to upholding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. They also expressed strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo through force or coercion.





The ongoing high-level engagements and upcoming meetings among QUAD partners reflect a shared strategic vision and a robust commitment to regional security and cooperation.





The dialogue between EAM Jaishankar and FM Wong is a testament to the growing synergy between India and Australia, further strengthening the QUAD’s resolve to ensure an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







