



Japan has unveiled and begun deploying its Hyper Velocity Guided Projectile (HVGP), a mobile hypersonic missile system that marks a significant evolution in the nation’s defence strategy. Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries under the guidance of Japan’s Advanced Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), the HVGP is designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, utilising a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) that manoeuvres within the upper atmosphere.





This advanced trajectory and high speed make the HVGP exceptionally difficult to track and intercept, outclassing conventional ballistic and cruise missiles.





The HVGP program was initiated in 2018 in response to escalating security threats from China and North Korea. Early mass production began in 2023, with the first operational deployment scheduled for 2026.





The missile system is mounted on mobile, truck-based launchers, enhancing survivability and tactical flexibility by enabling rapid redeployment and reducing vulnerability to pre-emptive strikes.





The initial Block-1 version offers a range of 500–900 kilometres, while future Block 2A and 2B variants—expected by 2027 and 2030—will extend operational reach to 2,000 and 3,000 kilometres, respectively, enabling deep-strike missions across East Asia.





Technologically, the HVGP employs a solid rocket booster for launch, after which the projectile separates and glides at hypersonic speeds toward its target. Guidance is provided by satellite navigation, with inertial navigation as a backup. For engaging moving targets, the missile uses radio-frequency imaging and infrared homing.





Specialised warheads include armour-piercing munitions capable of penetrating aircraft carrier decks and explosively formed projectiles for area suppression against ground targets.





Strategically, the HVGP’s deployment represents a decisive shift from Japan’s post-war defensive posture to a credible counterstrike capability. Officially labelled as a missile for island defence, the HVGP is explicitly designed to outmanoeuvre China’s layered carrier defences and to threaten North Korea’s survivable nuclear arsenal.





The establishment of dedicated missile battalions in Kyushu and Hokkaido underscores Japan’s intent to deter and, if necessary, neutralise regional threats, including Chinese naval task forces and North Korean missile bases.





This doctrinal transformation is further highlighted by Japan’s broader efforts to modernise its missile forces, including the parallel development of the scramjet-powered Hypersonic Cruise Missile (HCV).





Together, these systems form the core of Japan’s revised defence strategy, which now includes counterforce and strategic interdiction missions, signalling Tokyo’s readiness to conduct precision strikes beyond its borders if required.





The unveiling and deployment of the HVGP not only position Japan at the forefront of hypersonic missile technology in the Indo-Pacific but also mark a fundamental shift in its security policy—from a strictly defensive stance to an assertive posture capable of countering evolving regional threats with advanced, survivable, and mobile precision strike assets.





