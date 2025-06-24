



At the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Adani Enterprises, Chairman Gautam Adani delivered a candid assessment of the global business environment, emphasising the significant challenges posed by geopolitical instability, particularly in the Middle East, and their implications for logistics and energy sectors. He contrasted these global headwinds with India’s robust economic growth, underscoring the group’s resilience and strategic vision.





Gautam Adani directly addressed the ongoing wars in the Middle East, stating that these conflicts continue to cast a shadow over global energy and logistics chains. He specifically referenced Adani Ports’ strategic investment in Israel’s Haifa Port, where the group holds a 70% stake acquired in 2023 for $1.2 billion in partnership with Gadot Group. Haifa Port, located in northern Israel, is vital for Israeli imports and exports and contributes about 3% to Adani Ports’ annual cargo volume.





Recent hostilities between Israel and Iran have heightened risks in the region. Reports indicated that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Haifa and a nearby oil refinery, with shrapnel striking parts of a chemical terminal and refinery close to the port. However, the Adani Group has denied any operational damage at Haifa Port.





Despite the port’s northern location, which offers some insulation from the main conflict zones, Adani acknowledged that sustained regional instability could disrupt Mediterranean trade routes and impact cargo movement.





Adani highlighted that, beyond the Middle-East, economic confidence in Europe has faltered, and the United States faces its own set of challenges. In this context, he stressed that India stands apart, growing faster than any other major economy. He credited both central and state governments for laying the foundation for a historic transformation, positioning India as a bright spot in a turbulent global landscape.





Addressing recent allegations from the U.S. Department of State and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) related to Adani Green Energy, Adani was unequivocal: “No one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or obstructing justice.”





He emphasised the group’s commitment to global governance standards and robust compliance frameworks. Adani also referenced the group’s cooperation with legal processes, reiterating that negativity often overshadows the truth, but the company remains steadfast in upholding its reputation.





Despite a year marked by global turbulence, Adani Enterprises reported record-breaking financial results. The group achieved its highest-ever EBITDA of ₹82,917 crore (approximately $10 billion), a 45% increase, and a record profit after tax (PAT) of ₹40,129 crore, representing 71% growth. The company also emphasised its strong liquidity position, having raised an additional ₹40,000 crore to comfortably cover debt repayment for the next two years.





Adani outlined ambitious plans for the future, including capital expenditure of $15-20 billion over the next five years and a focus on transformative infrastructure projects, such as the redevelopment of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, which aims to provide improved living conditions for over one million residents.





The group also continues to expand its presence in green energy, logistics, and airports, with Adani Airports securing $1 billion in financing for Mumbai International Airport and completing the first test flight at Navi Mumbai airport.





Gautam Adani’s AGM address positioned the group as resilient and forward-looking, capable of navigating global uncertainties while capitalising on India’s growth trajectory. He reassured stakeholders of the group’s strong governance, financial health, and commitment to transformative projects, even as regional conflicts and international scrutiny present ongoing challenges.





Based On ET News Report







