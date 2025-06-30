

India is rapidly advancing its space-based surveillance infrastructure, committing ₹26,968 crore to launch 52 dedicated defence satellites by the end of 2029—a timeline that may be further compressed as authorities push for faster deployment.

This ambitious initiative, catalysed by the lessons and operational needs highlighted during Operation Sindoor, is designed to provide persistent, high-resolution surveillance over adversary territories, specifically China and Pakistan, as well as the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region.





The program, known as Phase 3 of the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) initiative, was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024. It will see the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) building and launching 21 satellites, while three private Indian companies are responsible for developing and deploying the remaining 31 satellites.





The Defence Space Agency (DSA), operating under the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) of the Ministry of Defence, is spearheading the project.





The first satellite of this new constellation is scheduled for launch by April 2026, with the entire network expected to be operational before the end of 2029. However, sources indicate that efforts are underway to accelerate the schedule, leveraging Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology and private sector capacity to enable rapid, scalable deployment—especially in emergency scenarios.





The satellites will be positioned in both low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary orbit, maximizing coverage and reducing revisit times, which is critical for real-time intelligence and rapid threat detection.





The SBS-3 constellation is intended to dramatically enhance India’s ability to monitor enemy troop movements, missile deployments, and naval activity, not only along its land borders but also across the maritime expanse of the Indo-Pacific.





The satellites will be equipped with advanced imaging, radar, and artificial intelligence capabilities, providing the armed forces with persistent, all-weather, day-and-night surveillance. This leap in capability is seen as a direct response to China’s expanding military space assets and the evolving threat of anti-satellite (ASAT) and electronic warfare systems in the region.





Operation Sindoor, which featured precision air and missile strikes deep inside Pakistani territory, underscored the critical role of space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in modern warfare. The operation relied heavily on satellite imagery and real-time data to identify and neutralize high-value targets, demonstrating the necessity for a robust, indigenous space surveillance network to maintain strategic advantage and deterrence.





Complementing the satellite program, the Indian Air Force is also pursuing high-altitude platform system (HAPS) aircraft—unmanned “pseudo-satellites” capable of long-endurance ISR missions in the stratosphere—further strengthening India’s persistent surveillance capabilities.





A comprehensive military space doctrine is being finalized to guide the integration of these new assets, address counter-space threats, and ensure the security and operational resilience of India’s expanding space infrastructure. This doctrine will define the role of space in joint operations, the development of counter-space capabilities, and protocols for protecting India’s satellites against adversary actions.





The accelerated deployment of 52 defence satellites marks a transformative step in India’s quest for space sovereignty and military preparedness, establishing a formidable space shield that will underpin national security for years to come.



