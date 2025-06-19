



India and Croatia have significantly elevated their bilateral relationship by agreeing to develop a long-term defence cooperation plan, following high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb. This marks a historic milestone, as Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Croatia, signaling a renewed commitment to strengthening ties across multiple sectors.





During the discussions, both leaders underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, firmly rejecting solutions that arise from conflict and emphasising respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. They reiterated that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity and democracy, and pledged to work together to combat it.





The defence cooperation plan will focus on long-term collaboration, including joint training, military exchanges, and cooperation in the defence industry. This initiative aims to foster deeper military-to-military engagement and facilitate technology and knowledge sharing between the two countries. Four key agreements were signed during the visit, further enhancing cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, cultural exchange, and the establishment of a Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb.





Beyond defence, the leaders agreed to accelerate cooperation in a range of sectors such as trade, renewable energy, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, clean and digital technology, shipbuilding, and cybersecurity. The talks highlighted the potential for Croatian companies to participate in India’s infrastructure modernisation, including port development and multi-modal connectivity under the Sagarmala Project.





Connectivity was another focal point, with both sides recognising the strategic importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) for enhancing trade and economic integration. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that Croatia could serve as India’s gateway to Central and Southeastern Europe, opening new avenues for investment and collaboration.





To support people-to-people ties, India and Croatia are set to finalise a mobility agreement to facilitate the movement of professionals and students. The extension of the Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb and a new five-year cultural exchange program underscore the commitment to deepening cultural and academic links.





The visit has ushered in a new era of India-Croatia relations, with a robust framework for defence cooperation and expanded engagement across strategic, economic, and cultural domains. Both nations have pledged to work closely in upholding democratic values, promoting peace, and building resilient supply chains for mutual benefit.





Based On A PTI Report





