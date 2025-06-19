



During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Croatia—the first ever by an Indian premier—the two nations made significant strides in strengthening their bilateral relationship, with a particular focus on addressing global security challenges and expanding cooperation across key sectors.





In a joint press statement following their bilateral talks, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic underscored that terrorism remains the "biggest threat to global stability," echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Modi and expressing solidary with India in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.





Both leaders emphasised the volatile nature of the current global security environment and stressed the importance of influential nations contributing to peace and stability.





Prime Minister Plenkovic highlighted that Croatia has understood well Prime Minister Modi’s message regarding the imperative to combat terrorism, and both countries are committed to working together to address this menace.





The discussions between the two leaders yielded a comprehensive agreement to deepen cooperation in several strategic domains, notably defence, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, and information technology. India’s leadership in the IT sector was specifically acknowledged, with both sides keen to leverage this expertise for mutual benefit.





The commitment to enhancing cooperation in these areas was formalised through the decision to develop a long-term defence cooperation plan, which will focus on joint training, military exchanges, and collaboration in the defence industry.





Beyond security and technology, the two nations also explored opportunities to boost economic ties. The leaders discussed ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, with Croatia expressing strong support for its early conclusion, which is expected to facilitate easier trade and strengthen economic relations between the two countries.





The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was identified as a strategic initiative that could serve as a vital link, connecting Croatia as a Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe and India’s dynamic economy.





The visit also saw the signing of several important memoranda, including agreements on cooperation in agriculture, multi-annual cultural collaboration, and a memorandum between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the University of Zagreb for the study of Indology.





These agreements reflect the shared commitment to deepening people-to-people ties and fostering academic and cultural exchanges. Furthermore, both sides pledged to soon finalise a mobility agreement to facilitate the movement of professionals and students, further enhancing bilateral engagement.





In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the partnership between India and Croatia is anchored in shared democratic values such as democracy, rule of law, pluralism, and equality. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation, highlighting the need to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations.





The visit was described as a celebration of the strong historical and contemporary ties between the two countries, with both leaders expressing a shared vision for a more stable, prosperous, and interconnected world.





The talks between Prime Ministers Modi and Plenkovic have set the stage for a robust and multifaceted partnership between India and Croatia, spanning defence, security, trade, technology, and culture, with a clear recognition of the central role that cooperation and dialogue play in addressing the most pressing global challenges.





Based On ANI Report







