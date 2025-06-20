Rudram supersonic and hypersonic air-to-surface (ASM) ground attack & anti-radiation missiles

India is making significant strides in the development and induction of advanced indigenous weapon systems, spanning air-to-air, air-to-ground, and surface-to-air missile technologies, as well as cutting-edge armoured platforms and directed energy weapons.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is actively working on a new generation of air-to-air missiles under the Astra program. The Astra MK-1, already inducted, has a range of approximately 80–110 km.





The Astra MK-2, currently in the induction stage, extends the range to 130–160 km, while the Astra MK-3, in advanced trials, is expected to achieve a range of up to 340 km, marking a significant leap in India’s beyond-visual-range (BVR) air combat capability.





These missiles are compatible with a variety of Indian Air Force and Navy fighter aircraft, including the Su-30MKI and Rafale, and feature advanced guidance and seeker technologies for high precision and survivability against contemporary aerial threats.





On the air-to-ground front, the Rudram family of missiles is being expanded. Rudram-2 and Rudram-3, currently under development, are designed as air-launched anti-radiation and strike missiles with increasing ranges—Rudram-2 is expected to reach up to 300 km, and Rudram-3 up to 550 km. These systems will enable Indian fighter aircraft to engage enemy radars, air defences, and strategic ground targets from standoff distances, enhancing suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and deep-strike capabilities.





In the realm of surface-to-air missiles, India is advancing programs for air defence applications, such as the KUSHA project, and is also investing in directed energy weapons for anti-drone operations. These directed energy systems will employ both lasers and high-power microwaves, reflecting a focus on countering emerging threats from unmanned aerial vehicles and swarming drone tactics.





A major highlight of India’s recent defence innovation is the Zorawar light tank. Developed jointly by DRDO and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the 25-tonne Zorawar tank was conceived in response to the 2020 standoff with China in Ladakh, where the Chinese PLA deployed its ZTQ-15 light tanks.





The Zorawar is engineered specifically for high-altitude warfare in regions like Ladakh and Sikkim, with successful high-altitude trials conducted above 4,200 meters in Nyoma, Ladakh. The tank features advanced mobility, amphibious capability, and a state-of-the-art turret, and is designed for rapid deployment and effective operation in extreme temperatures and rugged terrain. It is equipped to counter both armoured threats and UAVs, and will soon undergo user trials by the Indian Army, with induction targeted for 2027.





The Zorawar’s development was completed in a record time of less than 24 months, underscoring India’s commitment to defense self-reliance under the “Make in India” initiative. The Army plans to induct 350 units to bolster its high-altitude armoured strength, directly addressing the operational gaps exposed during recent border tensions.





According to DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, the pipeline for new weapon systems and sensors is robust, with several platforms slated for induction into Indian armed forces within the next two to three years. This comprehensive modernization drive—encompassing advanced missiles, light tanks, and directed energy weapons—positions India to significantly strengthen its deterrence and combat capabilities across multiple domains in the near future.





