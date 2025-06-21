



India is taking decisive steps to enhance its military capabilities by significantly boosting the domestic production capacity for military-grade drones, as emphasized by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





While India already has a robust ecosystem for civilian drones, the Defence Secretary highlighted that only a handful—about three to five—manufacturers currently possess the capacity to produce military-grade drones. This gap needs to be addressed urgently, given the increasing importance of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare.





To accelerate this transformation, the government is leveraging its position as the sole buyer in the defence sector (a monopsony) to stimulate the industry. The strategy involves providing clear visibility of future orders and supporting manufacturers through government procurement, which is expected to encourage investment and expansion in the military drone sector.





The government also recognizes the necessity of technology transfers, as much of the required technology is not yet available domestically. Partnerships and collaborations with international technology providers will be encouraged to bridge this gap.





A major policy overhaul is underway to streamline the defence procurement process. The current Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP 2020) is considered overly complex and burdensome. The government is working on a simplified and more efficient version, DAP 2025, which is expected to be released within six months.





The new procedure aims to cut the maximum procurement cycle to two years, even for complex projects, by removing redundant steps, allowing concurrent processes, and eliminating unnecessary conditions that restrict competition. This is intended to provide a level playing field for private sector participation and to ensure faster induction of advanced technologies into the armed forces.





The Defence Secretary stressed that the volume of orders for military-grade drones could exceed the combined turnover of all civilian drone manufacturers in India, underlining the scale of opportunity for domestic industry. The government’s approach includes encouraging manufacturers through tenders and direct orders, ensuring that investments made in military drone production are backed by a predictable and substantial demand.





These initiatives are part of a broader vision to make India a global drone superpower and a leading defence exporter. The government’s focus on “Atmanirbharta” (Self-Reliance) in defence is seen as critical for strategic autonomy and for achieving the long-term goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Over the next two years, targeted procurement and policy continuity will aim to bridge existing capability gaps and foster a thriving ecosystem for military-grade drones.





India’s defence establishment, under the guidance of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, is prioritising the rapid expansion of military-grade drone manufacturing through policy reform, government support, technology transfer, and streamlined procurement processes. These measures are designed to ensure that India keeps pace with technological advancements in modern warfare and strengthens its position as both a regional and global defence power.





Based On ANI Report







