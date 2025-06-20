India recovered 8 PL-15E debris after aerial clash with Pakistan





India’s recent clashes with Pakistan in May 2025 have provided a significant opportunity for India and its strategic partners to analyse Chinese-origin military equipment used by Pakistan, marking the first known combat use of several Chinese weapon systems.





Indian air defence systems and radars collected extensive data on Chinese-origin platforms, including the J-10C and JF-17 combat jets, PL-15 active radar-guided beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, and HQ-9 long-range surface-to-air missiles.





These systems, supplied predominantly by China—which accounts for 81% of Pakistan’s weapon imports—faced their first real test in combat during these intense air engagements.





The information gathered has attracted keen interest from India’s allies, particularly countries in the Indo-Pacific region that regularly encounter Chinese military hardware. Access to the electronic and digital signatures of these Chinese-origin weapons is considered invaluable for developing countermeasures and improving defensive systems.





For example, France has shown particular interest in this data, especially following reports about the downing of a Rafale jet during the clashes. Understanding these signatures allows countries to better configure their own defence equipment to counter Chinese threats effectively.





The clashes revealed notable underperformance and failures of Chinese military systems deployed by Pakistan. Indian operations, notably Operation Sindoor, exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems such as the HQ-9, which failed to intercept Indian missile strikes, including those from the BrahMos missile.





Other Chinese systems, including PL-15 missiles and J-10C jets, also reportedly underperformed, damaging China’s reputation as a reliable arms exporter and validating scepticism about the quality of its military hardware.





The conflict also highlighted the strategic dynamics of China’s military support to Pakistan, including satellite reconnaissance and intelligence sharing, which underscored Beijing’s indirect but pivotal role. Despite this support, Pakistan suffered significant losses, with Indian forces claiming to have downed several Pakistani fighter jets and inflicted substantial damage on Pakistan’s air bases and military infrastructure.





Experts emphasise that the electronic emissions and digital data collected during these engagements will be crucial for electronic warfare and threat library updates, offering India opportunities to share or barter this intelligence with strategic partners.





This data sharing could enhance regional security cooperation against Chinese military advancements, which continue to evolve rapidly in other theatres such as the South and East China Seas.





The May 2025 India-Pakistan clashes have not only provided India with critical combat data on Chinese-origin weaponry but have also sparked significant interest among its allies to access this intelligence.





The operational shortcomings of Chinese systems in this conflict could influence global arms market perceptions and military preparedness in the Indo-Pacific region, while reinforcing India’s strategic position and partnerships.





