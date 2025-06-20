

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a sweeping review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, marking a decisive shift in India’s approach to military procurement and modernisation.

This initiative, spearheaded by a high-level committee chaired by the Director General (Acquisition) and steered by former IAS officer Apurva Chandra as Principal Advisor, is set to streamline and accelerate defence acquisitions while reinforcing the country’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement.





At the core of Defence Reform 2.0 is the drive to align defence procurement with the government’s broader policy objectives, particularly the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) and Make in India initiatives.





The committee, which includes senior MoD officials, defence industry representatives, and academia, has begun extensive consultations with stakeholders and invited suggestions on policy and procedural changes. The deadline for submissions is July 5, 2025, underscoring the urgency and inclusivity of the reform process.





The review aims to address longstanding challenges in defence procurement, including bureaucratic delays, complex procedures, and a reliance on public sector units. By simplifying the acquisition process, the MoD seeks to cut down the weapon procurement cycle—already shortened by more than a year in recent reforms—and ensure that the armed forces receive modern equipment in a timely manner to meet evolving operational requirements.





The ministry has identified nine key areas for intervention, including the simplification of weapons buying procedures, the establishment of integrated theatre commands, and the incorporation of new domains such as cyber and space warfare.





A significant aspect of the reform is the shift from nomination-based procurement dominated by public sector enterprises to a competitive pricing model that encourages both public and private sector participation.





This approach is being implemented in major projects such as shipbuilding and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, reflecting a broader trend towards leveraging private sector innovation and expertise.





The MoD is also focusing on promoting indigenous design and development, with special emphasis on start-ups, innovators, and the private defence industry, to drive technology infusion and create a robust defence industrial base.





The review process will consider a wide range of issues, including streamlining acquisition procedures, improving the ease of doing business, refining equipment trials, enhancing post-contract management, fast-tracking critical procurements, and integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.





Additionally, the committee will address ambiguities and inconsistencies in the DAP’s language to ensure greater clarity and transparency in defence procurement.





The Defence Reform 2.0 initiative comes at a pivotal moment for India’s military, following recent operational engagements that highlighted the importance of indigenous capabilities and rapid procurement.





The MoD’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Reforms” signals a commitment to transforming the armed forces into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of addressing both current and future security challenges.





The comprehensive review of DAP 2020 represents a major step towards building a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven defence procurement ecosystem.





By fostering self-reliance, encouraging private sector participation, and embracing innovation, the government aims to position India as a global hub for defence manufacturing and maintenance, ensuring the country’s security and strategic autonomy in an increasingly complex security environment.





Agencies







