



NASA has postponed the launch of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), which was most recently rescheduled for June 22, 2025. The decision to stand down from the planned Sunday launch was announced after continued technical evaluations and safety checks, particularly following recent repair work on the aft section of the ISS’s Russian Zvezda service module.





NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now reviewing alternative launch opportunities, with a new date to be announced soon.





The postponement was necessitated by the need for additional time to thoroughly assess the fitness of the station’s systems after the repairs. The Zvezda module is a critical component of the ISS, and its recent maintenance required NASA and its partners, including Roscosmos, to analyse new pressure signatures and ensure all systems are stable and safe for the arrival of new crew members. Given the highly interconnected nature of the ISS’s operational systems, NASA emphasized the importance of making certain the station is fully ready to support the incoming astronauts before proceeding with the mission.





The Ax-4 mission is notable for its international crew, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla from ISRO as the mission pilot, with mission commander Peggy Whitson (former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight), and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (ESA, Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). The crew remains in pre-flight quarantine in Florida, ready to launch as soon as the ISS is cleared to receive them.





SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, which will carry the crew, are reported to be in optimal condition and stationed at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.





The Ax-4 mission, which has already experienced several postponements due to technical, weather, and safety concerns, is seen as a significant milestone in commercial and international human spaceflight, highlighting the collaborative efforts between NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, and the space agencies of India, Poland, and Hungary.





Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed that the launch would not occur before June 22, citing ongoing safety assessments as a priority. He also underscored the historic significance of the mission for India and its international partners, as well as the broader socio-economic impact of recent administrative reforms in India, which have contributed to the nation’s advancements in space exploration and digital governance.





Further updates on the new launch date for Axiom Mission 4 will be provided by NASA and its partners as soon as the ISS is deemed ready for the mission’s arrival.





