



Following the recent escalation in the Middle East, marked by US airstrikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.





The 45-minute dialogue, initiated by President Pezeshkian, focused on the rapidly evolving regional crisis and the urgent need for de-escalation. According to sources, President Pezeshkian underscored the importance of India's voice and role in restoring peace and stability in the region, describing India as a friend and partner in promoting security and diplomacy.





During the conversation, President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's principled stance, which advocates for restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy over confrontation.





He acknowledged India's constructive approach and its call for immediate de-escalation as critical to safeguarding long-term regional peace. Prime Minister Modi, in turn, expressed deep concern over the recent escalations and reiterated India's unwavering commitment to peaceful resolution and diplomatic engagement.





He emphasised that dialogue remains the only viable path toward restoring stability and preventing further deterioration of the security situation.





The context of the phone call is particularly significant, as it comes amid heightened tensions following the US military action, which President Trump described as "massive precision" strikes aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.





The US has warned Iran of further retaliation if peace is not achieved, while Iran has condemned the attacks as violations of international law and has vowed to continue its nuclear program. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) labelled the strikes as "savage aggression" and criticised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its perceived inaction.





The international community remains divided, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praising the US-led action, asserting that it marks a historic shift in the region's security dynamics. The conflict between Israel and Iran has now entered its ninth day, with the US openly supporting Israel's position.





Amidst these developments, India has prioritised the safety of its citizens in Iran, launching evacuation efforts with multiple flights planned to bring back Indian nationals from the conflict zone. The Indian government continues to closely monitor the situation, maintaining open channels of communication with all stakeholders and reaffirming its commitment to peace, security, and the well-being of its diaspora.





Prime Minister Modi also shared the details of his conversation with President Pezeshkian on social media, reiterating India's call for immediate de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable way forward. This proactive diplomatic engagement highlights India's growing influence and responsible role in regional and global affairs, particularly in times of crisis.





