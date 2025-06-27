



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has delivered a defiant message in his first public address since the ceasefire that ended the recent Iran-Israel conflict, threatening renewed attacks on American military bases and claiming a decisive victory over both Israel and the United States.





In his televised speech, Khamenei asserted that the US had exaggerated the impact of its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, insisting that American military actions had achieved nothing significant and had failed to damage Iran’s nuclear capabilities in any meaningful way.





Khamenei celebrated what he described as Iran’s triumph in the 12-day air war with Israel, stating that the Islamic Republic had delivered a “severe slap to the face of America” by launching missile strikes on US military installations, notably the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.





He warned that Iran retains the capability to strike key US centres in the region at will and declared, “Such an action can be repeated in the future, too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price”.





This rhetoric was echoed in posts from his official account, where he congratulated the Iranian nation for what he called a victory over both the “fallacious Zionist regime” and the US, arguing that America had intervened only to prevent the destruction of Israel and had gained nothing from the conflict.





Khamenei also dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims about the effectiveness of the US operation, describing them as exaggerated and “theatrical,” and reiterated Iran’s refusal to surrender or halt its nuclear enrichment program, calling such demands “absurd”. He emphasized that Iran’s response was an act of self-defence and warned that any future aggression would be met with even harsher retaliation.





The Supreme Leader’s remarks come after a period of public silence, during which he reportedly took shelter in a secure location due to fears for his safety following Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and the assassination of top Iranian commanders and scientists. His re-emergence and strong rhetoric appear aimed at consolidating domestic support and sending a clear message of deterrence to both Washington and Tel Aviv.





Khamenei’s address marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, highlighting Iran’s willingness to confront US forces directly if provoked again, and framing the recent conflict as a strategic victory for the Islamic Republic over its adversaries.





Based On ANI Report







