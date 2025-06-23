



On Monday, June 23, 2025, the Israeli military announced a major escalation in its ongoing conflict with Iran by targeting six airports across the country. According to statements from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), these coordinated strikes resulted in the destruction of 15 Iranian military aircraft and significant damage to airport runways and infrastructure.





The IDF reported that the targeted airports were strategically located in western, eastern, and central Iran. The strikes, carried out primarily using drones, specifically aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to launch aerial operations against Israel. The destroyed aircraft included advanced F-15 and F-5 fighter jets, a refuelling plane, and an AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter. In addition to the aircraft losses, the strikes damaged runways and underground bunkers, further limiting Iran’s operational capabilities.





These attacks came in direct response to a series of escalatory events in the region. The day prior, Iran had launched a missile barrage targeting Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, reportedly in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the fortified Fordow facility. The Israeli military’s stated objective was to neutralise Iran’s immediate strike capabilities and reinforce air superiority to ensure the security of Israeli airspace.





The IDF emphasised that the destroyed aircraft and facilities were intended to obstruct Israeli air operations and facilitate attacks on Israeli territory. Intelligence guidance reportedly led to the targeting of launch and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles in the Kermanshah region, which were believed to be aimed at Israel.





As of the latest reports, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the damage or the loss of military assets. However, senior Iranian military officials have issued strong warnings, promising decisive retaliation against both Israel and the United States for their actions. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exchanging threats and the risk of further escalation looming over the region.





The attacks have also heightened global concerns about the security of critical oil routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential for a broader regional conflict involving U.S. forces and Iran-backed proxies.





Summary of Aircraft Destroyed





F-15 fighter jets F-5 fighter jets Refuelling plane AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter Total: 15 military aircraft destroyed





The Israeli strikes on six Iranian airports mark a significant intensification in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran. By destroying 15 military aircraft and damaging key infrastructure, Israel has sought to weaken Iran’s capacity for immediate retaliation and aerial operations. The broader regional implications remain uncertain, as both Iran and its allies have vowed to respond, and the international community watches closely for signs of further escalation. Iran’s official acknowledgment of the attack and the full extent of the damage are still pending, adding to the uncertainty and tension in the region.





