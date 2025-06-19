



Amid rapidly escalating tensions in West Asia, senior defence officials from India and Israel engaged in a high-level conversation to assess the evolving security situation.





On Wednesday, Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh received a call from Major General (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence, who provided updates on the ongoing conflict and its implications for regional stability.





The Ministry of Defence of India confirmed the discussion via a statement on social media, highlighting the importance of maintaining open channels between the two nations during this period of heightened uncertainty.





The backdrop to these talks is the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, now in its seventh day. The confrontation began after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" on June 13, targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a mission to neutralise the "Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival." In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps initiated "Operation True Promise 3," a large-scale drone and missile campaign aimed at Israeli military infrastructure, including fighter jet fuel production and energy supply centres.





The human cost of the conflict has been severe. Israeli authorities report at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missile attacks, while Iranian sources, cited by Anadolu Agency, claim 585 deaths and over 1,300 wounded in Iran due to Israeli airstrikes.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed ongoing air operations over Tehran and other Iranian locations, while Iran has activated its air defence systems in response. Missile exchanges continue, with both sides urging civilians in major cities to take precautionary measures.





Internationally, the conflict has drawn significant attention. US President Donald Trump convened a situation room meeting to review potential American responses, though he has not committed to direct military action, emphasising that all options remain on the table and that the outcome is unpredictable. The US administration is closely monitoring whether Iran will step back from its nuclear ambitions, as Israel insists on dismantling not only Iran’s nuclear program but also its ballistic missile capabilities.





India, as a key regional stakeholder with deep strategic ties to both Israel and Iran, has expressed concern over the escalation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, underscoring India’s call for the swift restoration of peace and stability in the region. In parallel, India’s External Affairs Minister has also engaged with Israeli counterparts to discuss the latest developments, reflecting New Delhi’s active diplomatic outreach and its interest in maintaining regional equilibrium.





The ongoing dialogue between Indian and Israeli defence officials underscores the gravity of the situation in West Asia and the shared interest in monitoring security developments. Both nations remain committed to exchanging information and perspectives as the conflict unfolds, with India reiterating its support for peace and stability in the region.





Based On ANI Report







