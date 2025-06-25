



The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, launched on June 25, 2025, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marks a significant milestone in international space collaboration and scientific research.





This mission is notable for being the first government-sponsored spaceflight in over 40 years for India, Poland, and Hungary, and it represents the most research-intensive Axiom Space mission to date, with around 60 scientific studies and activities from 31 countries, including the US, India, and several others across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.





A major highlight of Ax-4 is the collaboration between NASA and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), with ISRO conducting several key space experiments aimed at advancing knowledge in biological sciences, space agriculture, and human factors in space. The experiments are as follows:





1. Crop Seeds On ISS





ISRO is investigating the effects of spaceflight on six varieties of crop seeds. After their return, these seeds will be grown for multiple generations, with plants showing preferred traits selected for genetic analysis. This research is crucial for understanding how crops might be cultivated in space, supporting future long-duration exploration missions and potential space farming.





2. Cyanobacteria On ISS





This experiment compares two strains of cyanobacteria, photosynthetic aquatic bacteria, to study their growth, cellular responses, and biochemical activity in microgravity. The findings could contribute to the development of spacecraft life support systems, as cyanobacteria may help recycle air and water on future missions.





3. Sprouts





ISRO is also examining the germination and growth of crop seeds, specifically green-gram and fenugreek, in microgravity. The seeds will be grown for multiple generations post-mission, and researchers will analyse genetic changes, microbial load, and nutritional profiles. This work supports the goal of producing reliable food sources in space.





4. Microalgae





Three strains of microalgae are being grown to assess the impact of microgravity on their growth, metabolism, and genetic activity compared to Earth controls. Microalgae are promising for use as food, fuel, and in life support systems, making this research valuable for sustaining future space crews.





5. Myogenesis





This study targets the mechanisms behind skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and explores potential therapeutic strategies. By understanding muscle loss at the molecular level, the research aims to develop interventions to prevent muscle atrophy in astronauts, with potential applications for muscle-related diseases and aging on Earth.





6. Voyager Displays





Researchers are investigating how using computer screens in microgravity affects physical and cognitive functions, such as pointing tasks, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements, as well as subjective experiences of stress and wellbeing. The results could inform the design of future spacecraft computer interfaces.





7. Voyager Tardigrades





ISRO is studying the survival, revival, and reproduction of tardigrades—micro-animals known for their resilience in extreme environments—aboard the ISS. The experiment will examine gene expression patterns of space-flown versus ground control populations to uncover molecular mechanisms of resilience, which could inform biotechnology and the search for life in extreme conditions.





8. STEMonstrations





Four STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) outreach activities are planned for Indian students, aiming to inspire the next generation and foster interest in space science.





The Ax-4 mission not only advances scientific understanding but also sets the stage for ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day mission to low Earth orbit and return them safely to Earth. The experiments conducted on Ax-4 will provide valuable insights and technological advancements that will inform and enhance India’s future human spaceflight endeavours.





ISRO’s participation in the Ax-4 mission underscores India’s growing role in cutting-edge space research, international collaboration, and the preparation for its own independent crewed missions. The outcomes of these experiments are expected to benefit both future space exploration and life on Earth.





Based On ANI Report







