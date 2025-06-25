



The Indian Armed Forces are actively participating in the multinational military exercise 'Khaan Quest 2025,' currently underway at the Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. This exercise, which started on June 14 and will continue until June 28, is co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.





It brings together troops from 24 countries who train collaboratively under the framework of United Nations peacekeeping operations. The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability among the participating nations, develop counter-IED (Improvised Explosive Device) tactics, and improve civil-military coordination, reflecting India’s strong commitment to global peacekeeping efforts.





The Indian contingent, consisting of 40 personnel mainly drawn from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with members from other arms and services, is making a significant impact at the exercise.





Notably, the team includes one woman officer and two women soldiers, underscoring the Indian Army’s dedication to gender inclusivity within its ranks. On June 18, the Indian Army contingent delivered an exceptional performance by completing the physical challenge course in the fastest time among all participating nations.





The course involved demanding activities such as sandbag carries and tyre flips, which tested the soldiers’ endurance and teamwork. Beyond competition, the exercise offers an invaluable opportunity for soldiers to bond with their international counterparts and strengthen the spirit of joint training.





The 22nd edition of Khaan Quest has evolved significantly since its inception in 2003, when it began as a bilateral exercise between the United States and Mongolian Armed Forces. Since 2006, it has grown into a comprehensive multinational peacekeeping exercise designed to prepare forces for real-world United Nations peacekeeping missions.





The Indian Army’s participation in Khaan Quest 2025 not only enhances its operational readiness under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter but also fortifies defence ties with Mongolia, following the recent successful Nomadic Elephant 2025 drill. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army has shared visuals and updates of the exercise on social media, highlighting India’s active role and commitment to international cooperation, peace, and stability.









In a video released by the Indian Army, an officer expressed pride in being part of Khaan Quest, emphasizing the unique platform it provides for militaries worldwide to train together for humanitarian and peacekeeping operations.





With its rich legacy and extensive experience in UN peacekeeping missions, India continues to contribute significantly to global peace and security through such multinational collaborations. Overall, Khaan Quest 2025 serves as a vital platform for enhancing the Indian Armed Forces’ interoperability, military readiness, and international cooperation in peacekeeping endeavours.





