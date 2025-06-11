



The inaugural EU-India Strategic Dialogue, held in Brussels on June 10, 2025, marks a pivotal step in deepening the partnership between India and the European Union. This high-level engagement, attended by India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, focused on critical areas such as cyber security, defense, and space, reflecting the evolving global security landscape and the shared interests of both entities.





Kaja Kallas, in her opening remarks, emphasized that the EU and India are "natural partners," together accounting for a quarter of the world's population and GDP. She highlighted the potential for the two democracies and market economies to make a significant global impact by working together. The dialogue was described as a milestone, paving the way for deeper defence cooperation, expertise sharing, and joint initiatives in response to shared challenges like terrorism, military build-ups, and violations of international law.





The dialogue underscored the growing convergence between India and the EU on security issues. Both sides face common threats, including terrorism and cyberattacks. The recent joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean was cited as a demonstration of their shared commitment to upholding international law at sea. Cooperation on counter-terrorism is intensifying, with ongoing efforts in information sharing, capacity building, and combating terrorism financing. Plans were announced to hold the next counter-terrorism dialogue in autumn 2025.





Kallas stressed the interconnectedness of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, making a strong case for establishing a formal EU-India Security and Defense Partnership. The EU already maintains such partnerships with seven other countries, and both sides renewed their intention to work towards this goal, recognising the mutual benefits of enhanced defense ties.





A significant outcome of the dialogue was the agreement to establish a comprehensive dialogue on space, with the first session expected in late 2025. This will focus on satellite navigation, space security, and the sharing of Earth observation satellite data, further strengthening cooperation in this strategic domain.





Beyond security, the dialogue addressed broader areas of collaboration, including digital connectivity, research and innovation, green energy, and trade. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to progressing toward an ambitious free trade agreement within the year, as previously agreed by EU and Indian leaders. The discussions also reinforced their shared dedication to multilateralism and a rules-based international order, emphasising the importance of reliable and trusted partnerships in a contested global environment.





The EU and India exchanged views on key regional and global challenges, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and tensions in South Asia. The EU reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, supporting India's right to protect its citizens in accordance with international law and encouraging continued dialogue between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions.





The first-ever EU-India Strategic Dialogue represents a significant advancement in bilateral relations, setting the stage for deeper cooperation across security, defence, space, and economic domains. Both sides view their partnership as essential for promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in an increasingly multipolar world, with plans to further institutionalise their collaboration through upcoming dialogues and summits.





Based On ANI Report











