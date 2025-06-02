



Pakistan has launched a comprehensive global diplomatic campaign to present its perspective on the recent military conflict with India, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and seeking international support as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours remain high.





This initiative comes in direct response to India’s own diplomatic outreach, which saw the Indian government dispatch seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.





On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive, Pakistan has formed two high-level delegations. The first, led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is a nine-member group comprising prominent political and diplomatic figures such as federal minister Musadik Malik, former foreign ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir Khan, former ministers Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Sherry Rehman, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, and two former foreign secretaries—Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua. This delegation is set to visit New York, Washington DC, London, and Brussels beginning June 2, 2025, where it will engage with leaders of international organizations, senior officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, media, and diaspora communities.





The second delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, will travel to Moscow on the same day. While the exact composition of this group has not been disclosed, its mission parallels that of the first: to present Pakistan’s narrative regarding the recent hostilities and to advocate for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. Both delegations aim to counter what Pakistan describes as India’s aggressive and unlawful actions, which Islamabad claims violate international law.





The primary objectives of these diplomatic missions are to project Pakistan’s perspective on what it terms “Indian aggression,” to stress the need for dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation, and to highlight the urgency of resuming the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical issue for regional water security and peace. The delegations will also focus on countering India’s narrative on terrorism and alleged cross-border proxy activities, which New Delhi has used to justify its recent military actions.





The recent escalation between India and Pakistan began after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which India attributed to Pakistan-based groups. India responded with precision strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, prompting Pakistan to launch retaliatory actions on May 8, 9, and 10. The four-day conflict was brought to a halt following talks between the directors general of military operations of both countries on May 10, resulting in a mutual understanding to cease military actions.





Pakistan’s diplomatic push is not merely symbolic. The delegations will engage in substantive discussions with international leaders, including at the United Nations, where they plan to meet the Secretary-General and the President of the UN General Assembly, as well as ambassadors from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. They will also address a joint session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoys and hold talks with senior U.S. officials, lawmakers, and media representatives.





Pakistan’s current global diplomatic outreach is a strategic effort to shape international opinion, counter India’s narrative, and advocate for peaceful conflict resolution, while also addressing critical bilateral issues such as the Indus Waters Treaty. The initiative underscores Islamabad’s desire to be seen as a responsible and restrained actor seeking stability and adherence to international law in the region.





Based On A PTI Report







