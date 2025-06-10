



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal commenced his official two-day visit to Switzerland on Monday, June 9, 2025, marking the start of a broader diplomatic tour that also includes Sweden. Goyal began his Switzerland engagement with a high-level interaction over lunch with CEOs of select Swiss companies and prospective investors in India.





During these discussions, he highlighted the positive outlook of the Swiss industry towards the imminent implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), emphasising the promising opportunities that lie ahead for both India and Switzerland.





The visit features a series of focused sectoral meetings, particularly with leaders from the Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, many of whom are actively considering investments in India.





Goyal noted the Swiss companies’ appreciation for India’s robust growth potential, its dynamic innovation ecosystem, and the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. These interactions are designed to deepen strategic and economic ties, and to foster direct dialogue between Indian and Swiss industry leaders.





Beyond the business-focused engagements, Goyal’s itinerary includes meetings with prominent Swiss industry figures in areas such as precision engineering, machine tools, and high-tech manufacturing. A key highlight of the visit will be his meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, which aims to further strengthen trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries.





Additionally, Goyal will connect with the ICAI Zurich Chapter and engage with Indian media, underlining the multifaceted nature of the visit. The day’s agenda also includes participation in the Swissmem Industry Day and a Business Round Table with the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical (MEM) Industry. These events will provide a platform for deliberations on the opportunities arising from the India-EFTA TEPA, and for exploring specific avenues for collaboration between Indian and Swiss businesses.





The Ministry of Commerce and Industry underscored that this visit reaffirms India’s commitment to deepening its strategic and economic partnerships with key European nations, advancing robust trade and investment ties, and supporting a shared vision for resilient global growth. The presence of Indian industry representatives in these engagements further enhances the scope for direct business-to-business dialogue and collaboration, making this visit a significant step in strengthening India-Switzerland economic relations.





Based On ANI Report







