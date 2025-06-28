



In the aftermath of Pakistan's defeat during last month's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has renewed his aggressive rhetoric against India, labelling New Delhi as the "biggest sponsor of terrorism" in the region.





Addressing officers at the 52nd Common Training Program, Munir accused India of orchestrating a proxy network to destabilize Pakistan and neighboring countries, particularly Afghanistan. He urged Kabul to remain vigilant against alleged Indian-backed terrorist groups, naming “Fitna al-Hindustan” and “Fitna al-Khawarij” as supposed instruments of Indian interference.





Munir dismissed allegations of Pakistani involvement in terror incidents within India, describing such attacks as New Delhi’s internal issue, rooted in what he claimed was discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims.





He insisted that Pakistan would never accept Indian hegemony in South Asia, reiterating Islamabad’s stance on regional dominance and the Indus Water Treaty, which he called a “red line” for Pakistan.





These remarks come on the heels of a major military setback for Pakistan. On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian civilians. The conflict saw intense exchanges, including missile and drone strikes by both sides, lasting nearly 100 hours before a ceasefire was brokered.





International and independent military analysts widely recognized India’s military superiority during Operation Sindoor. Experts such as Tom Cooper and John Spencer characterized the operation as a decisive Indian victory, highlighting Pakistan’s inability to mount an effective response and noting that Islamabad initiated the ceasefire after suffering significant losses and running low on key military resources.





Despite the embarrassing defeat, the Pakistani government promoted Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, a move seen by many analysts as an attempt to project strength and maintain internal cohesion within Pakistan’s military and political establishment.





The promotion has been met with scepticism and even ridicule both within Pakistan and abroad, as it is unprecedented for a general to be elevated after a military setback. Critics suggest that Munir’s hardline stance and continued anti-India rhetoric are aimed at consolidating his grip on power and deflecting attention from Pakistan’s internal challenges, including ongoing unrest in Balochistan and a deteriorating security situation.





Field Marshal Asim Munir’s latest accusations against India reflect a familiar pattern of narrative-building by Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly following military reversals. While Munir seeks to rally domestic support and shift blame for Pakistan’s security woes, international observers and Indian officials point to the recent conflict as evidence of a significant shift in the regional balance of power.





Agencies







