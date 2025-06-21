



A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning-II fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Kerala, following a critical hydraulic failure that occurred shortly after an emergency landing.





The advanced stealth jet had initially diverted to the airport on June 14 after running low on fuel during routine operations outside India’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), while operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. The Indian Air Force (IAF) promptly provided technical assistance and refuelling support to facilitate the aircraft’s recovery.





However, as the F-35B prepared to depart, it developed a severe hydraulic system malfunction, preventing it from taking off. An initial maintenance team from the UK Navy attempted to rectify the issue but was unsuccessful.





Defence officials have since indicated that a larger, specialised maintenance team will be deployed to assess whether on-site repairs are feasible. If the fault cannot be resolved locally, the aircraft may have to be disassembled and transported back to the UK using a military cargo aircraft—a complex and logistically challenging operation given the F-35B’s advanced systems and security requirements.





The incident has drawn attention to the robust cooperation between Indian and British defence agencies. The IAF, in coordination with other authorities, continues to provide all necessary support for the aircraft’s safety, maintenance, and potential repatriation. The F-35B remains under tight security at the airport as officials await the arrival of the expanded maintenance team and further instructions from British defence authorities.





Based On ANI Report







