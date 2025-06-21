



The Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York marked International Day of Yoga 2025 with a series of vibrant celebrations, underscoring yoga’s universal appeal and its message of harmony and well-being.





The festivities began in Westchester, where the CGI, in collaboration with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), organised a large-scale yoga event that drew enthusiastic participation from the local community. The event highlighted the inclusivity and global relevance of yoga, as participants from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate the ancient Indian practice.





Building on the momentum from Westchester, the CGI New York hosted a high-profile yoga session at Times Square, one of the world’s most iconic locations. This event, organized in partnership with Times Square NYC, transformed the bustling crossroads into an open-air yoga studio, attracting hundreds of yoga enthusiasts, locals, and tourists.





The session was marked by a spirit of unity and wellness, with participants performing yoga asanas amidst the vibrant energy of Times Square. The CGI shared glimpses of the event on social media, emphasizing the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” and showcasing the celebration as a symbol of wellness and togetherness.





The celebrations extended beyond New York, with the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, organizing a yoga session at the Lincoln Memorial. This event, held ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21, saw significant participation from both the Indian diaspora and local residents, reflecting the growing global embrace of yoga. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, addressed the gathering, describing the occasion as a joyful commemoration of India’s ancient civilizational heritage and expressing gratitude for the widespread participation.





Yoga instructors at these events emphasized the deeper purpose of yoga, which goes beyond physical fitness to encompass mental well-being and spiritual growth. Acharya Govind Brahmachari highlighted yoga’s role in attaining a sense of freedom and oneness with the universe, while also supporting emotional health.





Participants like Dr. Smita Patel praised the initiative, noting yoga’s benefits for reducing anxiety, improving mood, and enhancing children’s concentration and focus. Acharya Madhuvartanand Avdhut further elaborated on yoga’s multi-faceted approach to healthy living and its potential to foster world peace and unity.





The CGI New York’s International Yoga Day 2025 celebrations in Westchester and Times Square, along with parallel events in Washington, DC, exemplified the global resonance of yoga and its power to unite communities in the pursuit of health, peace, and holistic well-being.





Based On ANI Report











